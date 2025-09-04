Mega Matrix Submits $2 Billion Securities Registration Statement to Advance DAT Strategy

PANews reported on September 4th that Mega Matrix (NYSE American: MPU), a New York Stock Exchange-listed company, announced that it has filed a $2 billion general securities registration statement with the US SEC. The registration statement aims to accelerate its stablecoin governance token (DAT) strategy and systematically accumulate mainstream governance tokens. Upon the effective date of the registration statement, the company may issue securities such as common stock, preferred stock, and bonds in tranches based on market conditions to support its DAT strategy, primarily targeting the Ethena governance token $ENA. The registration statement has not yet become effective, and the related securities are not currently available for sale.

