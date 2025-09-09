MegaETH partners with Ethena to launch native stablecoin USDm

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 02:36
Union
U$0,01061-7,89%
USD Mapped Token
USDM$0,9954+0,04%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017682+5,33%
Wink
LIKE$0,010829+1,37%
FUND
FUND$0,03+66,66%

Key Takeaways

  • MegaETH launched USDm with Ethena to fund sequencer costs at yield and lower fees.
  • USDm is backed by BlackRock’s tokenized Treasuries via Ethena’s USDtb stack.

MegaETH has launched its first native stablecoin, USDm, developed in partnership with Ethena, as a way to reduce fees and restructure the network’s economic model.

The new asset is built on Ethena’s stablecoin SaaS stack and integrates directly into wallets, apps, and onchain services across the MegaETH ecosystem.

USDm v1 is issued on Ethena’s USDtb rails, primarily backed by BlackRock’s tokenized U.S. Treasury fund BUIDL alongside liquid stablecoins for redemptions. The reserve yield is programmatically directed to cover sequencer operations, letting MegaETH run at cost and maintain predictable, sub-cent fees without relying on a margin.

Stablecoins like USDT0 and cUSD will remain supported on MegaETH, ensuring liquidity and routing for users, while USDm integrates directly into apps, wallets, and onchain services.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/megaeth-launches-native-usdm-stablecoin-with-ethena-to-subsidize-sequencer-fees/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

With the rise of large-scale language models, the demand for personalized software has never been greater. The Honcho platform launched by Plastic Labs uses a &quot;plug and play&quot; approach, aiming to allow developers to obtain in-depth user portraits without reinventing the wheel.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0,31549+3,39%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,04274-4,44%
Large Language Model
LLM$0,0011724+5,39%
Share
PANews2025/04/11 16:55
Share
RAY price at risk as Raydium users plunge 81%

RAY price at risk as Raydium users plunge 81%

Raydium’s token rose by over 12% on Thursday, June 19 as its active users and market share in the decentralized exchange industry retreated. Raydium (RAY) price rose to an intraday high of $2.7040, up 40% from its lowest level this…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,0129+2,70%
Oasis
ROSE$0,02573+6,85%
Raydium
RAY$3,34+5,56%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 21:56
Share
Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

This article analyzes the performance of Telegram bots, AI agent bots, and CEX/DEX trading bots to help traders choose the best automated trading tools.
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1358+7,09%
Tron Bull
BULL$0,002304+10,76%
Share
PANews2025/05/03 14:40
Share

Trending News

More

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

RAY price at risk as Raydium users plunge 81%

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Viewpoint: Why is FRAX the best investment target for the stablecoin narrative?

Why Dubai Freezone Company Incorporation is a Game-Changer for Global Investors