Meinian Health: A wholly-owned subsidiary signed a digital asset business cooperation framework agreement with Guofu Quantum and Beijing North.

PANews reported on August 31 that according to Zhitong Finance, recently, Meinian Healthcare Industry Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Meinian Healthcare Industry Holdings Co., Ltd., signed a "Digital Asset Business Cooperation Framework Agreement" with Guofu Quantum Innovation Co., Ltd. and Beijing North Information Technology Co., Ltd. The three parties will rely on their respective resource endowments to carry out all-round business exploration and cooperation in the field of digital asset RWA, explore new paradigms for releasing the value of equipment and data assets in the health and medical field, and assist in the upgrading and innovative development of the big health industry.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.