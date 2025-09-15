Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Becomes World Champion In The 100M, Becomes Fastest American Woman Alive

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden reacts after winning the women’s 100-meter event at the World Athletics Championships at the National Stadium in Tokyo on Sept. 14, 2025. (Photo by Andrzej Iwanczuk/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images

Newly crowned world champion Melissa Jefferson-Wooden left nothing up to chance as she stormed to a new championship record of 10.61 in the 100-meter dash final. Jefferson-Wooden went into these championships as a strong favorite to secure the victory.

The two-time Olympic medalist and two-time world champion has had a perfect season leading into Tokyo. She was undefeated in both the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash. Jefferson-Wooden had several races where she ran sub-10.8 races into strong headwinds. At the U.S. championships, she ran 10.65 to equal the now sixth fastest time in history.

Her 10.61 places her at fourth on the all-time list, ahead of the legendary Carmelita Jeter, who was the previous fastest American woman alive. It also equals five-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson Herah’s stadium record.

Jefferson-Wooden was asked how she felt this championship would shape the next few years of her career.

“I feel like I’ve made a statement, per se, for my career and who I am and what I want to stand for in this sport,” Jefferson-Wooden stated after her win. “I feel like this year right here is a great step forward.”

The world champion stated that her next focus is to win the 200-meter dash in the coming days.

After the world championships, Jefferson-Wooden will compete at ATHLOS on October 10th in New York City. If she wins this race, she will officially complete an undefeated season in the 100-meter dash.

TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 14: Tina Clayton of Jamaica poses with the bronze medal after the 100 Metres Women Final at day two of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images) Getty Images

Following her was one of Jamaica’s next generation of sprinters. 21-year-old Tina Clayton, twin of Paris Olympic finalist Tia Clayton, became the youngest female athlete in history to win a medal at the world championships in the 100-meter dash. Clayton clocked a new personal best of 10.76, flying past Olympic champion Julien Alfred.

“My main focus was to execute,” said Clayton in the press conference. “If I’m being honest, a silver medal wasn’t in my thoughts, and I got it, so I’m grateful.”

The world silver medalist has shown much confidence and determination this season. Even after being disappointed with her Diamond League final loss several weeks ago, she expressed that she would continue to show up and work for the best results possible.

Julien Alfred of Team Saint Lucia celebrates with the national flag after winning the bronze medal in the Women’s 100 Metres Final on day two of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan (Photo by Andrzej Iwanczuk/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images

The bronze medal went to Alfred, running 10.84 to round out the podium. After the race, Alfred spoke with the media and addressed the fact that she is currently dealing with a hamstring injury, which is what caused her to fall short of her A-game. However, at the Budapest world championships in 2023, Alfred was just shy of a podium finish in both of her events.

“I have to be grateful nonetheless, I came… in 2023 and left with nothing,” Alfred stated. “I’m really blessed; however, I am human enough to be disappointed.”

Alfred will have a chance for redemption in the 200-meter dash if her health allows. Along with her gold medal in Paris, she earned silver behind Olympic champion Gabby Thomas in the 200-meter dash. Alfred is an excellent 200-meter technician and could be in form to earn gold with the absence of Thomas from Tokyo.

TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 14: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica competes at Women’s 100 Metres semi finals during World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 in Tokyo, Japan on September 14, 2025. (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu via Getty Images) Anadolu via Getty Images

Outside of the podium finishers, the biggest story to emerge from this final is that it was 10-time world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s final individual race of her career. Fraser-Pryce placed in the top two in the semi-final, making her an automatic qualifier for the final. The eight-time Olympic medalist placed sixth, running 11.03. Although she did not walk away with a medal, Fraser-Pryce was all smiles after completing the race.

“Last year I didn’t get to go to line and I was devastated,” said Fraser-Pryce. “But this year I got the opportunity to get to the line, and being able to get to the finals was a big accomplishment.”

Her extensive championship experience shone through as she ran the rounds.

“They question why come back, but I think it’s important to finish on your own terms,” Fraser-Pryce expressed.

It’s been 18 years since she started her professional track and field career and 16 years since her first world championships gold medal. Her athletic resume leaves small room for debate on who, besides her, can be crowned the greatest female sprinter of all time.

She will return later this week for the 4×100-meter relay.

TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 14: Sha’Carri Richardson of Team United States competes in the semi final of the Women’s 100m during day two of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images) Getty Images

Budapest gold and silver medalists Sha’Carri Richardson and Shericka Jackson placed fifth and fourth, respectively. Richardson displayed immense determination as she stumbled out of the blocks during the semi-final. Her mistake put her meters behind the rest of the field, causing her to activate her notorious top-end speed. Richardson finished third in the semi-final; however, her time was fast enough to award her a non-automatic qualifying spot in the final, similar to what happened with her in Budapest. She ran 10.94 for a new season’s best.

Despite finishing fourth, Jackson’s form looked great. The second fastest woman of all-time in the 200-meter dash equaled her 100-meter dash season best of 10.88. Jackson will compete in her primary event later this week against the likes of Alfred and Jefferson-Wooden.

Jackson faced several setbacks this season but proved her fitness during the 100-meter dash rounds the past two days. She is in shape to execute a clean race and defend her 200-meter dash title. Alfred is arguably the second-best 200-meter runner among the three and will work hard to secure a gold medal at these championships. Jefferson-Wooden is not a 200-meter technician, but she is a strong competitor. She defeated Thomas over 200 meters twice this season and will be riding the high of her 100-meter dash victory.

Marie-Josee Ta Lou-Smith and Dina Asher-Smith ran 11.04 and 11.08 to place seventh and eighth. Both of them will also compete in the 200-meter dash as the championships continue.

The third day of competition will begin at 5:35 am EST with the men’s 400-meter hurdle heats on Peacock and CNBC. A full competition schedule is found here, along with live results on the World Athletics website.