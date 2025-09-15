Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Oblique Seville Star In The 100

TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 13: Melissa Jefferson-Wooden of Team United States poses for a photo following the Women’s 100 Metres Heats on day one of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images) Getty Images

Two days are officially down at the World Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Tokyo, Japan.

Day two intensified the stakes, as championship finals played out in the men’s and women’s 100 meters and the men’s 10,000 meters, along with an array of field events.

We break down the top moments from Sunday’s action at National Stadium.

Oblique Seville Earns 100-Meter Gold, Team Jamaica Goes 1-2 At The World Championships

Oblique Seville took Jamaica back to its winning ways on Sunday at National Stadium in Tokyo, earning his first major championship in the men’s 100-meter final after finishing dead last a year ago at the Paris Olympics.

Better yet, he returned Jamaica to glory. With the win, the 24-year-old erased a run of four straight world championships won by American athletes and ended a 10-year Jamaican drought, which had lasted since 2015 when Usain Bolt last won in Beijing.

Brushing off a shaky first round with a smooth semifinal and a powerful display in the final, Seville clocked a personal best time of 9.77 seconds. Two years ago, he was fourth in the final in Budapest.

“I am a champion,” Seville told reporters in the mixed zone afterward.

TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 14: Gold medalist Oblique Seville of Team Jamaica takes selfie with fans after competing in the Men’s 100 Metres Final on day two of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) Getty Images

What’s more, Jamaica went 1-2 on the scoresheet, with countryman Kishane Thompson following in second in 9.82 seconds as he held off reigning 2023 world champion and 2024 Olympic winner Noah Lyles, who was third in 9.89 seconds.

For Seville, who no doubt had the best year of his career over the 2025 calendar season, the win marked the next step in his evolution as one of his country’s best. In August, he claimed two Diamond League wins in London and Lausanne–two results, in fact, that came against Lyles. Seville finished his season with six wind-legal runs under 9.9.

Best yet? Maybe it was the fact that Seville achieved his career-best day in front of a legend himself – the world record-holder Bolt.

For Lyles, the third-place finish was less than optimal, but “it was a crazy season,” he told reporters afterward. “Injuries. Rushing the season. Using a lot of those rounds as prep for today. And, a season’s best on top of that. I’m never going to be disappointed in myself for giving my all.”

American Kenny Bednarek, the U.S. champion who ran the fastest semifinal in 9.85 seconds, was fourth overall in 9.92 seconds.

A Perfect 100-Meter Season Concludes For American Melissa Jefferson-Wooden

Tokyo , Japan – 13 September 2025; Melissa Jefferson-Wooden of United States competes in the women’s 100m heats during day one of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at Japan National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo By Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images) Sportsfile via Getty Images

No one was beating Melissa Jefferson-Wooden in the women’s 100-meter final.

And on Sunday, no one was really even that close.

The American clocked the fourth-fastest time in history and a World Championship record time of 10.61 seconds to close out an undefeated season over 100 meters and etch her name in the U.S. record books.

Her performance slipped past her teammate Sha’Carri Richardson’s former world championship best of 10.65, which she set in Budapest in 2023.

On Sunday, Jamaica’s Tina Clayton was second overall in a personal-best 10.76, while defending Olympic champion Julien Alfred was third in 10.84. Jefferson-Wooden pulled away from both over the final 50 meters.

“It’s a testament to how hard I worked,” said Jefferson-Wooden, who scored bronze in the 100 meters at the Paris Olympics in 2024, “and as far as the world record goes, Flo-Jo (Florence Griffith-Joyner) is the greatest to ever do it. She put a number out there worth chasing. I think this year I’ve done a good job on execution.”

Five women finished the final in under 11 seconds on Sunday, including Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson and Richardson, who battled through an up-and-down season to even reach the last race of the season–in late July, she was arrested following a domestic violence incident with her former boyfriend Christian Coleman. She ended with a season-best time in 10.94 seconds.

For Jefferson-Wooden, her win closed the book on an incredible 2025: The 24-year-old was a perfect 8-for-8 in 100-meter finals, including wins at the U.S. Championships, along with Diamond League performances in Brussels and Silesia. She finished the year with eight times under 10.8 on the season and three under 10.7.

“There are still a lot of people who feel like I got to where I am because of other people’s shortcomings, and I don’t think that that’s true,” she said. “I feel like I work just as hard as everyone else, if that, even harder.”

TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 14: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Team Jamaica reacts after competing in Women’s 100 Metres Final on day two of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Getty Images

Was This The Last Race For Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Over A Storied Career?

Was the women’s 100-meter championship on Sunday the last individual race we’ll ever see Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce run?

Wearing colorful green, yellow and black streaks in her hair, the 38-year-old Jamaican legend finished sixth in 11.03 seconds, closing the book on a storied career that included three Olympic golds and 10 world titles over a career that began in 2002 as a teenager.

In 2007, Fraser-Pryce was a reserve on Jamaica’s relay team when they won silver in Osaka. She’s arguably the greatest of all-time at the 100-meter distance, racking up two Olympic golds and five more over world championships, including her first in 2009.

Just a year ago, facing adversity when she wasn’t let inside the Stade de France gates in time to warm-up for her semifinal, Fraser-Pryce was unable to go out in the way she envisioned. Sunday marked a return to a global championship, and a setting fit for one of the sport’s best.

Fraser-Pryce is expected to compete for Jamaica in the 4×100 heats on Sept. 20.

Frenchman Jimmy Gressier Wows In Final Lap To Win 10,000-Meter Final

As things began to heat up over the final four laps in the men’s 10,000-meter final on Sunday, Jimmy Gressier made sure he was within striking distance.

The 28-year-old Frenchman did exactly that, landing the biggest kick over the final 100 meters to earn his first major championship with a winning time of 28:55.77.

TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 14: First placed Jimmy Gressier of Team France celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Men’s 10000 Metres Final on day two of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images) Getty Images

Gressier was a non-factor at the Olympics a year ago, finishing 13th. But what he did have going for him was a major win in August over Grant Fisher at the Diamond League final in Zurich. There, Gressier secured a win over 3,000 meters. Still, almost no one had Gressier on their Bingo card when the World Championships began.

In the end, Gressier’s finish was decided by six hundredths of a second over Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha, who was second overall in 28:55.83, and by a little over two-tenths over third-place Andreas Almgren of Sweden. Kenya’s Ishmael Rokitto Kipkurui was fourth in 28:56.48 while American Nico Young was fifth in 28:56.62.

Alongside Fisher, who was eighth on Sunday, Young was one of the U.S.’s top hopes after a season that included a big win in Oslo over 5,000 meters. The California native was patient through much of the race before he finally inserted himself into the top pack.

But over the last lap, Young couldn’t muster one final push. His overall effort did, however, improve on his 12th-place finish from Paris.

Tara Davis-Woodhall Wins First World Title In Long Jump

Tara Davis-Woodhall nervously watched on as former Olympic champion (2021) Malaika Mihambo made one final effort from the board. The German skied into the air and landed in the pit with a thump.

A wry smile made its way around Davis-Woodhall’s lips when she realized the attempt was a foul.

The moment solidified the American’s first world title of her career and the second major championship in as many seasons, following her Olympic title from 2024 in Paris. Davis-Woodhall landed a winning mark of 7.13 meters.

As Davis-Woodhall has begun her prime years, she’s beginning to cultivate serious hardware. The win on Sunday follows a runner-up finish from worlds in 2023 and a sixth-place finish in the long jump at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 14: Gold medallist, Valarie Allman of Team United States, poses for a photo with her medal after victory in the Women’s Discus Throw Final on day two of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Getty Images

American Valerie Allman Continues Dominating Form To Claim World Title In Discus

Valerie Allman may have owned two Olympic golds and five Diamond League final wins over her career entering the discus ring on Sunday.

She had never, though, won a world title.

The American legend changed that fact quickly, netting a mark of 69.48 meters over her fifth attempt to claim that elusive title. She finished the world championships second in 2023, third in 2022 and seventh in 2019.

“It means so much to me,” Allman told RunnerSpace following her win. “I think I didn’t realize the weight I had been carrying, missing this title.”

Allman opened her series with a leading throw of 67.63 (a mark that would have also been good enough to win the title over second-place Jorinde Van Klinken of the Netherlands), but did not rest on that result.

“There were a lot of people who were capable and hungry,” she said, “so I didn’t think 67 would hold.”

After two throws of 63.79 and 66.49 and a foul on her third attempt, Allman shored up her technique and launched the second-best throw of her career over a championship setting, only pailing in comparison to her 2024 title with a mark of 69.50.

“I think in the past it has haunted me, how the competitions have played out,” Allman said of her previous failings. “I just kept trying to stay in my groove and do my drills and be ready to respond.