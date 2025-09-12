Meliuz focuses on options to expand its bitcoin reserve

Meliuz, a Brazilian company known for its pioneering role in adopting a strategic bitcoin reserve in Latin America, has recently announced a new financial strategy to maximize the return on its bitcoin holdings.



The stated goal is clear: to leverage bitcoin’s volatility through derivative instruments, particularly options, to continue accumulating the asset efficiently and with low risk.

How Options Work in Meliuz’s Strategy

The core of Meliuz’s new strategy involves selling put options with predefined strike prices. In practical terms, the company enters into contracts that obligate it to purchase bitcoin at a specific price – the strike price – should the market value of the asset fall below that threshold.

For example, if Meliuz sells options with a strike price set at 95,000 dollars and the price of bitcoin remains above this figure, the company collects the premium from selling the options, without having to purchase additional bitcoin.



Conversely, if the price of bitcoin falls below the strike price, Meliuz will be obligated to purchase bitcoin at the agreed price.



However, this scenario is perfectly in line with the company’s strategy of accumulating bitcoin in the long term, also taking advantage of potential market downturns to purchase the asset at potentially more advantageous prices.

Risk Management and Transparency

To minimize the risks associated with this operation, Meliuz has chosen to allocate less than 10% of its operational cash reserve as collateral for the options sold. This prudent choice allows the company to protect its liquidity while simultaneously seizing the opportunities offered by bitcoin volatility.

Another security element is the collaboration with partners specialized in the bitcoin options sector. Although Meliuz has not disclosed the names of these institutions, the presence of experts in the process should help ensure the solidity and correctness of the operations.

The company is also committed to maintaining maximum transparency: the results of operations will be made public every quarter through the publication of data in the company’s financial statements.

A Consistent Approach with Long-Term Vision

Meliuz’s strategy fits into a broader framework of accumulating bitcoin as a strategic asset. The company, which currently holds over 600 bitcoin in its treasury, sees market volatility not only as a risk but also as an opportunity to strengthen its position.

According to Meliuz itself, the use of options allows the purchase of bitcoin at potentially lower prices than the market value, using funds already allocated for this purpose.



In this way, the company can continue to build its bitcoin reserve without exposing itself to excessive risks or compromising financial stability.

Beyond Cashback: New Yield Opportunities

Meliuz, primarily known as a cashback company, is also exploring other avenues to generate revenue through bitcoin.



Diego Kolling, head of bitcoin strategy at Meliuz, recently suggested that companies allocating their bitcoin to the Lightning Network could achieve annual returns of up to 25%.

This statement opens the door to possible future developments in Meliuz’s strategy, which might consider using innovative solutions to maximize the value of its bitcoin reserve, in addition to the already mentioned options-based strategy.

A Model for the Latin American Market

With this move, Meliuz confirms itself as one of the protagonists of financial innovation in Latin America, proposing a model that could be followed by other companies interested in integrating bitcoin into their treasury strategies.



The cautious approach, careful risk management, and transparency in communicating results are key elements that could help strengthen the confidence of investors and the market.

Conclusions: Bitcoin as a Strategic Asset for the Future

The initiative by Meliuz demonstrates how bitcoin can be managed not only as a speculative asset but also as a strategic and dynamic component of corporate treasury.



The use of options to leverage market volatility, combined with prudent resource management and the search for new sources of yield, places Meliuz at the forefront of the Latin American financial landscape.

The future will tell if this strategy will bring the desired results, but one thing is certain: Meliuz has decided to firmly bet on bitcoin, turning volatility into opportunity and paving the way for new forms of asset management for companies in the region.