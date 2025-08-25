Meme coins struggle as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe face bearish pressures

By: Fxstreet
2025/08/25 15:07
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001232-3.67%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000565-0.70%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21817-5.19%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001018-5.91%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003676-2.10%
  • Dogecoin nears the apex of a symmetrical triangle pattern, hinting at a potential breakout.
  • Shiba Inu slips to the 50-day EMA, struggling to retain the 8% gains from Friday.
  • Pepe consolidates as two crucial moving averages hint at a Death Cross pattern. 

Meme coins, such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE), are under pressure following a weekend pullback. Capital outflows from the derivatives market deplete the open interest of meme coins, reflecting a shift to risk-off sentiment. 

Open Interest of DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE slips 

Open Interest (OI) refers to the value of all active futures and options contracts of a cryptocurrency. A decline in OI translates to investors withdrawing capital as uncertainty increases. 

CoinGlass data shows the open interests of the dog-themed coins DOGE and SHIB are down by over 2%, holding at $3.58 billion and $182.98 million, respectively. Meanwhile, the frog-themed meme coin, Pepe’s OI, is down by over 7%, standing at $596.26 million. 

Open interests. Source: Coinglass

This sharp outflow of funds from the meme coins’ derivatives signals a risk-off sentiment among investors, opting for a wait-and-see approach. 

Dogecoin is at risk of a triangle pattern meltdown

Dogecoin edges lower by nearly 2% at press time on Monday, extending the downtrend for the third consecutive day. The largest meme coin by market capitalization, with a value of $35.00 billion, is currently undergoing a downcycle within a symmetrical triangle pattern, as shown on the daily chart (shared below). 

Dogecoin eyes the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.2182, slightly above the triangle pattern’s lower boundary. A potential decisive close below this boundary line at $0.2115, close to the 200-day EMA, would mark a bearish outcome, potentially extending the decline to $0.1909, as seen on August 2. 

The momentum indicators remain neutral as the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and its signal line move flat with mixed signals on the daily chart. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 51 on the same chart, indicating a downside move towards the midpoint line.

DOGE/USDT daily price chart.

Optimistically, a potential close above the $0.2407 level would increase the upside breakout chances of the triangle pattern. This could result in an uptrend stretching to the $0.2848 level, last tested on July 21. 

Shiba Inu eyes further losses 

Shiba Inu slips below the 50-day EMA with an intraday pullback of over 1% so far on the day, extending the 2.26% loss from Sunday. SHIB has lost over 50% of the gains from Saturday, targeting a local support trendline near the $0.00001200 round figure. 

The momentum indicators suggest a shift to neutral levels as the MACD and its signal line converge, potentially leading to a crossover that could reinstate a declining trend. Additionally, the RSI at 48 slopes downwards below the halfway line, suggesting a decrease in buying pressure. 

SHIB/USDT daily price chart.

Still, a potential bounce back above the 50-day EMA at $0.00001300 could rebound SHIB towards the 200-day EMA at $0.00001409. 

Pepe risks losing a crucial psychological level

Similar to DOGE and SHIB, Pepe edges lower for the third consecutive day by over 1% at press time on Monday. The declining trend increases the chances of a Death Cross pattern between the 50- and 200-day EMAs. 

PEPE targets the $0.00000986 level, putting the $0.00001000 psychological level at risk. A clean push below this level could test the $0.00000900 support zone, marked by a green band on the daily chart (shared below). 

The RSI reads 45 on the same chart, indicating a downward trend as selling pressure increases. It also indicates that there is room for further correction before reaching oversold conditions. 

The MACD indicator displays the merged average lines moving flat in the negative territory, reflecting a rising bearish influence.

PEPE/USDT daily price chart.

Looking up, if PEPE rebounds to cross above the 200-day EMA at $0.00001117, the bulls could challenge the $0.00001266 level.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

With the rise of large-scale language models, the demand for personalized software has never been greater. The Honcho platform launched by Plastic Labs uses a &quot;plug and play&quot; approach, aiming to allow developers to obtain in-depth user portraits without reinventing the wheel.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.30251-4.56%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04492-14.47%
PlugToken
PLUG$0.00003588-1.07%
Share
PANews2025/04/11 16:55
Share
Best Crypto Presale 2025 — MAGACOIN FINANCE Set to Outperform ETH, ADA & DOGE

Best Crypto Presale 2025 — MAGACOIN FINANCE Set to Outperform ETH, ADA & DOGE

The post Best Crypto Presale 2025 — MAGACOIN FINANCE Set to Outperform ETH, ADA & DOGE appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As 2025 unfolds, crypto investors are aggressively searching for the best crypto presale opportunities—projects with high upside, strong communities, and tokenomics that outperform the market’s heavyweights. While Ethereum, Cardano, and even Dogecoin are making headlines for institutional growth and protocol upgrades, one lesser-known project is quietly dominating early-stage investor interest. MAGACOIN FINANCE has emerged as the best crypto presale of 2025, with analysts forecasting a potential 8,500% ROI from its current presale price. MAGACOIN FINANCE is shaping up to be the next viral success—and potentially a serious competitor to long-standing giants like ETH, ADA, and DOGE. Ethereum: Strong Institutional Growth, But Slower Gains Ahead Ethereum remains the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, and its position is secure thanks to massive institutional adoption. As of August 2025, Ethereum is trading near $4,200, reflecting a strong 41% surge over the past month. Despite recent price volatility and profit-taking, analysts from Standard Chartered expect ETH to reach $7,500 by year-end, while Fundstrat’s Tom Lee projects $15,000 by December. However, ETH’s large market cap and slower-moving price action mean it’s less likely to deliver exponential short-term gains. Cardano: ADA’s Institutional Entry Is Accelerating Cardano is entering a pivotal moment in its history, and many are considering it among the best crypto investment options for 2025. Now classified as a commodity under the U.S.Clarity Act, ADA is no longer held back by regulatory ambiguity. Grayscale’s pending ADA ETF is expected to be approved this year, and institutional custodians already manage over $1.2 billion worth of ADA. Whales have moved over 200 million ADA into private wallets in August alone, and daily on-chain activity remains robust at 2.6 million transactions. Cardano’s ecosystem is growing, with DeFi TVL nearing $349 million. Still, despite its strong fundamentals, ADA’s price remains tethered to $0.55–$0.80 levels, far below its previous…
NEAR
NEAR$2.51-4.01%
U
U$0.0115-18.61%
Capverse
CAP$0.06596+0.67%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 16:42
Share
Bitcoin Swift Breaks Momentum Charts as ETH ETF Buzz Fizzles Out

Bitcoin Swift Breaks Momentum Charts as ETH ETF Buzz Fizzles Out

Bitcoin Swift confirms early August 30 launch with 166% APY and huge bonus rewards, overtaking ETH ETF buzz and breaking momentum charts.
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.011529-6.39%
Ethereum
ETH$4,599.74-3.53%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/08/25 16:32
Share

Trending News

More

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

Best Crypto Presale 2025 — MAGACOIN FINANCE Set to Outperform ETH, ADA & DOGE

Bitcoin Swift Breaks Momentum Charts as ETH ETF Buzz Fizzles Out

YouTube Faces Backlash Over Undisclosed AI Edits to Shorts Videos

BlackRock CEO: People buy Bitcoin because they are worried about currency devaluation