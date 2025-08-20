Memecoin Price Drops 3%, Fails to Reclaim Resistance Level

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 14:11
BONK, the Solana-based meme token, endured heightened volatility in the last 24 hours, falling 2.9% to $0.00002192. The action was defined by a ceiling at $0.00002308 that sellers repeatedly defended, while downside pressure built steadily, according to CoinDesk Research’s technical analysis data model.

Consolidation around $0.00002262 gave way to an advance toward $0.00002306 in the early U.S. afternoon on Monday, establishing the day’s key resistance point.

The sharpest bearish momentum unfolded during the early hours of Tuesday, when BONK slipped from $0.00002285 to $0.00002217 between 01:00 and 05:00 UTC. Volumes surged past 600 billion tokens at the 03:00 UTC interval, suggesting institutional-scale selling and possible retail capitulation.

BONK fell another 2% to $0.00002117 during the U.S. morning Tuesday with intraday declines accompanied by spikes in volume above 30 billion tokens. Brief rebounds, including a recovery attempt to $0.00002244 at 13:54 UTC, failed to sustain momentum, leaving BONK locked in a descending channel pattern.

Despite short-term weakness, longer-term data indicates selective accumulation. Sophisticated investors expanded holdings by over 300% in the past month, even as whale wallets trimmed positions by roughly 110 billion tokens. This divergence points to strategic positioning amid broader volatility, though technical indicators still suggest risk of a retest toward the $0.00002100 psychological support level.

Technical Analysis

  • BONK capped at $0.00002308, serving as key resistance.
  • Sharp decline from $0.00002285 to $0.00002217 between 01:00-05:00 UTC on Aug. 19.
  • Trading volume exceeded 600 billion tokens during peak selling activity at 03:00 UTC.
  • Repeated failures to reclaim $0.00002250 confirmed persistent selling pressure.
  • Decline of 2% from $0.00002251 to $0.00002117 highlighted continued weakness.
  • Brief recovery to $0.00002244 at 13:54 UTC reversed quickly, reinforcing descending channel trend.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/19/bonk-falls-3-as-memecoin-fails-to-reclaim-resistance-level

