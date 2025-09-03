Memecoin Trades Steady as Wall Street Entry Boosts Meme Coin’s Legitimacy

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 03:32
BONK navigated sharp swings over the last 24 hours, fluctuating between $0.00001991 and $0.00002123, a 45% trading spread that underscored heightened volatility.

Selling pressure intensified late on Tuesday amid a scheduled $11.41 million token unlock, with the token dropping from $0.00002102 to a low of $0.00001991 at 21:00 UTC. This move was accompanied by a volume spike surpassing 1.15 trillion tokens, according to CoinDesk Research’s technical analysis data model.

Despite the decline, BONK rebounded at the $0.00001990 support level. By the start of the European morning Tuesday, the token had recovered to $0.00002056, consolidating within a narrower range and signaling potential stabilization after the selloff.

Investor focus remains on Safety Shot’s $30 million financing deal, in which $25 million was funded through BONK tokens, a landmark move as the NASDAQ-listed company became the first to add the meme coin to its treasury.

Technical Analysis

  • BONK traded in a 45% range between $0.00001991 and $0.00002123.
  • Heavy selling Sept. 1 drove volume to 1.15 trillion tokens between 20:00–21:00 UTC.
  • Support held at $0.00001990 amid strong institutional buying interest.
  • Recovery saw price climb from $0.00002035 to $0.00002056 on Sept. 2.
  • Resistance identified near $0.00002120 as sellers capped further upside.
  • Short-term volatility narrowed to a 0.24% spread around $0.00002053–$0.00002058.
  • Volume spikes above 27.3 billion tokens at 09:50 UTC suggested continued accumulation.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/02/bonk-holds-firm-amid-usd30m-corporate-deal-and-token-unlocks

