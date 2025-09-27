Mercury allegedly issues proposal to blacklist Arthur Hayes wallet

PANews reported on September 27th that Arthur Hayes's previous sale of HYPE at the market's peak sparked discontent within the HyperLiquid community. HyperLiquid ecosystem application Mercury, seemingly jokingly, published a proposal on the X platform to blacklist Arthur Hayes' wallet, describing him as a "famous trendline destroyer, the embodiment of market top signals, and a part-time philosopher," and demanding he be stopped before he could buy any more HYPE tokens at the bottom. Arthur Hayes reportedly stated that swing trading HYPE did not mean he was leaving the HyperLiquid ecosystem.
