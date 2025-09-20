Mercury Eliminate Defending Champs Liberty With Gritty Game 3 Win

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 19: Satou Sabally #0 of the Phoenix Mercury celebrates a three pointer she makes during the second quarter against the New York Liberty during Game Three of the first round of the WNBA playoffs at PHX Arena on September 19, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Aryanna Frank/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Phoenix Mercury take game three in their matchup with last year’s champions, the New York Liberty, 79-73. The final matchup of the opening round of the WNBA playoffs had just as much action and excitement as the previous games earlier in the week, again pointing to the parity across the league.

Physical Play Defines First Half as Mercury and Liberty Battle for Playoff Edge

In the first half, the Phoenix Mercury muscled their way to a four point halftime lead, 45-41, thanks in large part to veteran player Alyssa Thomas who had 12 points and Satou Sabally who had 14. The Mercury also out rebounded the Liberty 28-15.

For the Liberty, guard Sabrina Ionescu who had struggled in the previous two games (25% in game one, and 12.5% in game two from beyond the arc), went 6-for-10 from the field with 14 points in the first half alongside Stewart who contributed 14. There was major concern over whether Stewart would play given the sprained MCL she suffered in game one, but her play in the first half demonstrated her resilience and desire to will her team into the Semi-Finals.

Interestingly, Jonquel Jones, center for the Liberty was held to only three points in the first half. New York was 15-0 throughout the regular season when Jones scored in double digits.

Liberty Rally with Runs After Halftime, but Mercury Hold Strong

The Liberty attempted to close the gap and go on several runs even inching the game within one point by the end of the third quarter, 60-59, but the Mercury were able to hit timely shots in the fourth and advance to the semi-finals.

Thomas, nicknamed the engine, had a triple-double on the night with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. Sabally had a career first playoff double-double with 23 points with 12 rebounds including 4-for-9 from beyond the arc. The last member of the Mercury’s big three guard Kahleah Copper added 12 points and nine rebounds.

Perhaps the unsung hero for the Phoenix squad on the night was guard Sami Whitcomb who had 13 points off the bench and made a massive three point shot at the 5:26 mark in the fourth quarter which pushed the Mercury forward and eventually out of reach. This play seemed to be the dagger; the Liberty would again rally behind Stewart, but poor shot selection and fourth quarter turnovers cost them the game.

In the loss, Stewart finished with 3o points and nine rebounds alongside Ionescu who had 22 points. No other player on the roster scored in double digits.

Phoenix has very little time to celebrate, rest and prepare, as they play the No. 1 overall seed, Minnesota Lynx on Sunday, September 21 at 5 pm on ESPN.

