Messari Report: BNB Chain Ranks First in Q2 Stablecoin Transactions, DEX Trading Volume, and Active Users

PANews reported on August 22 that according to the BNB Chain Q2 2025 report released by Messari, BNB Chain performed strongly in the second quarter, with on-chain transaction volume, number of stablecoin transactions, active users and DEX trading volume all ranking first in the entire chain, consolidating its leading position in the Web3 ecosystem.
- Market capitalization and activity: BNB's market capitalization increased by 7.5% quarter-over-quarter to $92.6 billion, average daily trading volume increased by 101.9% to 9.9 million transactions, and average daily active addresses increased by 33.2% to 1.6 million. New addresses in May reached 17 million.
- DEX performance: The average daily trading volume was US$3.3 billion, with PancakeSwap accounting for 85.1% and Uniswap's trading volume increasing by 755.4% quarter-over-quarter to US$297 million.
- Stablecoins: The market capitalization of stablecoins increased by 49.6% quarter-on-quarter to US$10.5 billion, of which USD1 reached US$2.2 billion on its initial offering, and USDT maintained its dominant position with a market capitalization of US$6.3 billion.
- DeFi TVL: increased by 14% quarter-on-quarter to US$9.9 billion, ranking fourth.
- Technology upgrades: The Lorentz and Maxwell hard forks reduced block times to 0.75 seconds, and opBNB achieved sub-second finality through the Volta upgrade.
- Ecosystem support: The stablecoin "0 Fee Carnival" subsidizes $4 million in gas fees to accelerate user adoption; MVB Season 9 supports 16 early-stage projects to promote development in fields such as AI and DeFi.
