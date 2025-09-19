Meta applies to enter the US wholesale electricity market, escalating the power grab by tech giants

PANews reported on September 19 that MetaPlatforms has submitted an application to U.S. federal regulators, planning to enter the wholesale electricity market to conduct electricity sales business. For large technology companies such as Meta, Microsoft, and Google, obtaining more electricity supply has become an increasingly urgent problem. These companies are competing to develop more advanced artificial intelligence systems and tools, and such projects have always been known for their huge resource consumption. According to institutional forecasts, the electricity demand of data centers used to build and run artificial intelligence models is expected to increase to four times the current level in the next 10 years. Meta submitted this application through its subsidiary Atem Energy LLC. A representative of Meta said that participating in the energy market is a natural step for the company. PANews reported on September 19 that MetaPlatforms has submitted an application to U.S. federal regulators, planning to enter the wholesale electricity market to conduct electricity sales business. For large technology companies such as Meta, Microsoft, and Google, obtaining more electricity supply has become an increasingly urgent problem. These companies are competing to develop more advanced artificial intelligence systems and tools, and such projects have always been known for their huge resource consumption. According to institutional forecasts, the electricity demand of data centers used to build and run artificial intelligence models is expected to increase to four times the current level in the next 10 years. Meta submitted this application through its subsidiary Atem Energy LLC. A representative of Meta said that participating in the energy market is a natural step for the company.