Meta Rises In Premarket After It Shows Off New AI Smart Glasses

Topline Meta showed off a new pair of AI-powered smart glasses with a built-in see-through display at the company’s Meta Connect keynote on Wednesday night, with the company’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg claiming that the device would serve as the ideal platform for “personal superintelligence.” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks as he presents the new Meta Ray-Ban Display at the 2025 Meta Connect conference in Menlo Park, California. AFP via Getty Images

Key Facts

Meta’s share price rose more than 1% in premarket trading earlier on Thursday, rising to $783, just hours after the company showed off its latest wearable device. The glasses, which are called the Meta Ray-Ban Display, will be available to purchase on September 30 and cost $799. The glasses feature a high-resolution built-in see-through display on the right lens, which can be used to read messages, receive video calls, and follow map directions. The glasses also feature a built-in 12-megapixel camera that will allow users to take photos and record videos. The wearable device can be controlled using a wristband—which Zuckerberg claimed was the “world’s first mainstream neural interface” that can detect gestures and hand movements. At launch, the Meta Ray-Ban Display will support a selection of Meta’s own apps, including WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger—along with third-party apps like the music streaming platform Spotify (there will also be an Instagram app, which will only support direct messages at launch).

Tangent

The Paris-listed shares of EssilorLuxottica—Ray-Ban’s parent company—were also up around 1.6% to $324.73 (€274.50). The smart glasses will be sold at the eyewear company’s stores along with Best Buy and specific Verizon outlets.

What Did Mark Zuckerberg Say About The Meta Ray-Ban Display?

Zuckerberg has argued that smart glasses like the Meta Ray-Ban Display will one day surpass smartphones as the primary personal computing device for most people. During the keynote he appeared to reiterate this stance, saying: “Glasses are the ideal form factor for personal superintelligence, because they let you stay present in the moment while getting access to all of these AI capabilities that make you smarter, help you communicate better, improve your memory, improve your senses, and more.” He added that this was the only type of device “where you can let it see what you see, hear what you hear, talk to you throughout the day and very soon, generate whatever [user interface] you need right in your vision, in real time.”