Meta Rises In Premarket After It Shows Off New AI Smart Glasses

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 17:17
1
1$0.004428+342.80%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08897+2.12%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017487+3.19%
Wink
LIKE$0.009581-6.60%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1488+9.57%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005268+0.17%
Metarace
META$0.00000000000005799-41.06%

Topline

Meta showed off a new pair of AI-powered smart glasses with a built-in see-through display at the company’s Meta Connect keynote on Wednesday night, with the company’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg claiming that the device would serve as the ideal platform for “personal superintelligence.”

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks as he presents the new Meta Ray-Ban Display at the 2025 Meta Connect conference in Menlo Park, California.

AFP via Getty Images

Key Facts

Meta’s share price rose more than 1% in premarket trading earlier on Thursday, rising to $783, just hours after the company showed off its latest wearable device.

The glasses, which are called the Meta Ray-Ban Display, will be available to purchase on September 30 and cost $799.

The glasses feature a high-resolution built-in see-through display on the right lens, which can be used to read messages, receive video calls, and follow map directions.

The glasses also feature a built-in 12-megapixel camera that will allow users to take photos and record videos.

The wearable device can be controlled using a wristband—which Zuckerberg claimed was the “world’s first mainstream neural interface” that can detect gestures and hand movements.

At launch, the Meta Ray-Ban Display will support a selection of Meta’s own apps, including WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger—along with third-party apps like the music streaming platform Spotify (there will also be an Instagram app, which will only support direct messages at launch).

Tangent

The Paris-listed shares of EssilorLuxottica—Ray-Ban’s parent company—were also up around 1.6% to $324.73 (€274.50). The smart glasses will be sold at the eyewear company’s stores along with Best Buy and specific Verizon outlets.

What Did Mark Zuckerberg Say About The Meta Ray-Ban Display?

Zuckerberg has argued that smart glasses like the Meta Ray-Ban Display will one day surpass smartphones as the primary personal computing device for most people. During the keynote he appeared to reiterate this stance, saying: “Glasses are the ideal form factor for personal superintelligence, because they let you stay present in the moment while getting access to all of these AI capabilities that make you smarter, help you communicate better, improve your memory, improve your senses, and more.” He added that this was the only type of device “where you can let it see what you see, hear what you hear, talk to you throughout the day and very soon, generate whatever [user interface] you need right in your vision, in real time.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/siladityaray/2025/09/18/meta-shares-rise-in-premarket-after-it-unveils-new-799-ai-smart-glasses/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Wealth manager Nate Geraci has reiterated his view that the coming months will be "wild" for XRP. This comes as the XRP community braces for another major milestone in the ETF space.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1232+3.56%
Wilder World
WILD$0.2823-1.19%
Major
MAJOR$0.16374+2.30%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 17:09
Share
Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Amid persistent discussions around the potential for XRP to reach greater heights, one market pundit has revealed what needs to happen for this to occur. Notably, while XRP continues to struggle at $3, certain market commentators have pushed for higher prices, especially ranging from $100 to $10,000.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1232+3.56%
SphereX
HERE$0.00026+4.00%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:08
Share
Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

The Shiba Inu team has released a new update on the Shibarium bridge hack and introduced a bounty program to recover stolen assets. For context, the September 12 exploit drained millions from the Ethereum layer-2 network and left the community facing one of its most serious challenges to date.Visit Website
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06926-24.41%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000629+5.53%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5564+7.60%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:16
Share

Trending News

More

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

Top Research Firm Predicts XRP Run to $50, Here’s Why