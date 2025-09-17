Meta to debut its first display-equipped smart glasses called Celeste

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/17 11:00
Movement
MOVE$0.127+2.09%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005277-0.33%
Metarace
META$0.000000000000116-80.00%

Meta plans to unveil its latest smart glasses with a built-in display at its Connect conference on Wednesday.

This move will advance Meta’s augmented reality plans while the company is under scrutiny over social media protections for children.

At the two-day event at Meta’s headquarters in Menlo Park, California, Zuckerberg plans to introduce the company’s first commercially viable eyewear with a screen.

Analysts expect the device to debut for about 800 US dollars. Internally, the project has been known as “Hypernova,” and the product is expected to reach the market as “Celeste.”

The launch would extend Meta’s bid to keep pace in AI-powered hardware against rivals like OpenAI and Alphabet’s Google, though analysts say the price could weigh on demand.

The glasses are expected to be far less advanced than “Orion,” a prototype highlighted at last year’s Connect, which Zuckerberg described as “the time machine to the future.” Orion is slated for release in 2027.

Meta’s AI smart glasses glasses raise concerns about child safety

Meta sells two AI-enabled eyewear lines built with Oakley and Ray-Ban. Those products offer cameras, voice-driven control, and the ability to livestream to Instagram and Facebook.

Zuckerberg has directed over 60 billion US dollars since 2020 into the company’s AR divisiont. He has stated that smart glasses will be the main route to bring “superintelligence” into everyday life. In pursuit of AI leadership, he has also fueled an expensive talent contest by recruiting leading researchers from rival firm.

Reuters reported that Meta’s artificial intelligence guidelines enabled  chatbots to converse with children on topics such as race. 

Meta pushes ahead with new tech despite losses

Along with the display-equipped glasses, Meta is expected to unveil a first-generation wristband that lets wearers control the eyewear using hand gestures. The company also plans to introduce a refreshed Ray-Ban line with better battery life and cameras and added AI features.

Meta is one of the few big tech firms that progressed significantly in smart glasses, selling around 2 million pairs of the Ray-Ban model since 2023.

According to CNBC the Hypernova glasses may carry Prada branding, since the Italian label’s wide frames can easily contain the electrical components.

Even so, the expected price of $800 may be too much for most users, well above above the $299 starting price for the Ray-Ban line and $399 for the sport-focused Oakley glasses. Analysts estimate that the device could sell “a few hundred thousand units at most,” though the rollout could help attract more developers to build software around this new tech.

Your crypto news deserves attention - KEY Difference Wire puts you on 250+ top sites

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A whale sold over 167,000 HYPE tokens in the past 12 hours in exchange for 9.06 million USDC.

A whale sold over 167,000 HYPE tokens in the past 12 hours in exchange for 9.06 million USDC.

PANews reported on September 17th that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0xd282 sold another 167,645 HYPE tokens in the past 12 hours at an average price of $54 in exchange for 9.06 million USDC. He still holds 80,057 HYPE tokens (worth $4.33 million), with a total profit of over $16.6 million.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.32+3.57%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995-0.01%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 13:02
Share
Canadian Credit Union BVCU Offers Bitcoin Purchase Service to Alberta Residents

Canadian Credit Union BVCU Offers Bitcoin Purchase Service to Alberta Residents

PANews reported on July 9 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, Canadian credit union Bow Valley Credit Union (BVCU) launched the country's first "Bitcoin Gateway" service, and Alberta residents can now
Nowchain
NOW$0.00591-0.67%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 11:49
Share
Lee Ka-chiu: Hong Kong is implementing the stablecoin issuer system

Lee Ka-chiu: Hong Kong is implementing the stablecoin issuer system

PANews reported on September 17th that, according to a Shanghai Securities News report cited by Jinshi, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee stated in his fourth Policy Address that the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) will encourage commercial banks to launch tokenized deposits and promote the trading of real tokenized assets. Examples include using tokenized deposits to settle tokenized money market funds, assisting the government in regularizing the issuance of tokenized bonds, and encouraging banks to strengthen risk management through a regulatory sandbox. Lee also stated that Hong Kong is implementing a stablecoin issuer regime and formulating legislative proposals for a licensing system for digital asset trading and custody services. The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) is exploring expanding the types of digital asset products and services available to professional investors while ensuring adequate investor protections. The SFC is also strengthening international tax cooperation to combat cross-border tax evasion.
RealLink
REAL$0.06435+1.61%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23387+1.21%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01691+1.92%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 13:23
Share

Trending News

More

A whale sold over 167,000 HYPE tokens in the past 12 hours in exchange for 9.06 million USDC.

Canadian Credit Union BVCU Offers Bitcoin Purchase Service to Alberta Residents

Lee Ka-chiu: Hong Kong is implementing the stablecoin issuer system

GD Culture Plummets 28% After $875M Bitcoin Investment Deal

Bitwise files with SEC for stablecoin and tokenization ETF