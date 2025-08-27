Meta WAR (MWAR) Opens Registration for Focus Group Test (FGT)

[PRESS RELEASE = Panama, Panama, August 27th, 2025, Chainwire]

Main Event to be held September 3–5; $5,000 in prizes + NFTs + MWAR tokens to be distributed

Meta WAR (MWAR), the next-generation blockchain metaverse game, has officially launched participant registration for its pre-release Focus Group Test (FGT). This global event will allow users to experience the metaverse gameplay ahead of launch while validating its competitiveness and community-driven features.

In particular, the FGT will debut one of the game’s core highlights inspired by Squid Game: the “Red Light, Green Light” mode, offering an immersive experience inside the metaverse battlefield.

FGT Schedule

FGT Period: Now through September 5, 2025

Main Event: September 3–5, 2025

Registration Deadline: Until the Main Event begins

Finalized Reward Structure

The MWAR team has updated the previously announced reward plan to ensure more players can participate and enjoy the FGT. The final reward pool totals $5,000 + NFTs + MWAR tokens.

Basic Rewards

Green Tracksuit NFT

1,250 MWAR (~$50, distributed as an airdrop upon DEX launch)

Special Rewards

1. Main Game Champion

$2,000

Pinkman Suit NFT

2. Most General Games Played

Green Tracksuit NFT (#456)

$1,000

3. Longest Online Time

Green Tracksuit NFT (#001)

4. Top 10 Chat Kings

Green Tracksuit NFT (Lip-Tongue Pattern)

5. Most Pushes (Most Pushed Kills)

$1,000

Green Tracksuit NFT (#230, Thanos Number)

6. Lucky Draw

$200 × 5 winners (Total $1,000)

Condition: Limited to users who applied for FGT and created a character

Participation Requirements

The FGT is open to anyone holding at least 3,500 MWAR. Eligible holdings include direct purchases or conversions from PESW to MWAR. Tokens acquired via staking rewards or airdrops are excluded. Full details can be found on the official FGT page.

Toward the Global Metaverse Launch

MWAR is more than a blockchain game — it is a blockchain-powered metaverse built on the clash between the PEPE and DOGE factions. This FGT will serve as an open beta-style event, designed to validate the system and community features before its global rollout.

About Planalab

Planalab is a game development studio founded by blockchain and gaming industry experts. The company is dedicated to building next-generation entertainment experiences within the metaverse. Meta WAR is the studio’s flagship global project.

