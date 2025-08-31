Metallica Joins AC/DC, Disturbed And Black Sabbath With A Comeback

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 21:55
U
U$0.01748+4.04%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4621+3.84%
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.3053-1.06%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018948-5.92%
Dogechain
DC$0.00002984-2.19%

Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” reenters Billboard’s Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart at No. 9, joining comebacks from AC/DC, Disturbed and Black Sabbath. (MANDATORY CREDIT Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images) Metallica in photo session at a hotel, Tokyo, November 1986. (Photo by Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Billboard’s Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart experiences quite the shake-up this week, with several classics of the genre returning. That includes one time-tested smash from Metallica, which reappears to claim a spot inside the top 10.

“Enter Sandman” Becomes a Top 10 Bestseller

“Enter Sandman” is once again counted among the bestselling hard rock tracks in the U.S. This frame, it reenters the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart at No. 9. The former No. 1 has now spent 705 weeks somewhere on the tally, which these days only features 10 spaces, making it an extremely competitive ranking.

“Enter Sandman” Lives Inside the Top 10 on Several Charts

At the same time that it breaks onto the sales ranking again, “Enter Sandman” can also be found on the Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart, where it climbs from No. 8 to No. 6. Unlike on the purchase-only tally tally, however, Metallica’s classic has never made it to No. 1 on streaming. The beloved tune only rose as high as No. 3 in the 273 weeks it’s spent on the roster.

A 35-Year-Old Metallica Smash

“Enter Sandman” was a big hit when Metallica released it decades ago, and in the years since, it has become not only a standard in the band’s discography, but one of the most successful hard rock cuts of all time. The fact that the nearly 35-year-old blockbuster appears inside the top 10 on multiple Billboard charts underlines its sustained popularity.

Metallica’s Self-Titled Album Rebounds

“Enter Sandman” served as the lead single from Metallica’s self-titled fifth full-length, which is sometimes referred to as The Black Album. That project continues to live on multiple album rankings in America. This week, Metallica lands at No. 14 on the Top Hard Rock Albums chart and at No. 185 on the Billboard 200. The project even manages to ascend seven spaces on the Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart, nearly breaking back into the top 40 as it climbs to No. 42.

AC/DC, Disturbed and Black Sabbath Join Metallica

Four tunes return to the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart this week. The roundup is led by AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” at No. 5, followed by Disturbed’s “The Sound of Silence” cover (No. 7) and “War Pigs/Luke’s Wall” by Black Sabbath (No. 10).

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/31/metallica-joins-acdc-disturbed-and-black-sabbath-with-a-comeback/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$205.11+2.40%
Capverse
CAP$0.06983+0.77%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.209109+0.20%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Share
Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

At the Stripe Sessions 2025 conference held in San Francisco, Stripe announced the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" in more than 100 countries around the world. Stripe President John Collison also emphasized how transformational technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and stablecoins are reshaping the economy and business, and proposed a key new concept, namely "Agentic Commerce".
Moonveil
MORE$0.10227-0.93%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.0176+1.44%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1281+0.47%
Share
PANews2025/05/09 10:29
Share
WLFI houders zetten 16% van totale supply tijdelijk op slot

WLFI houders zetten 16% van totale supply tijdelijk op slot

Steeds meer WLFI houders maken gebruik van de nieuwe Lockbox functie. Inmiddels is er volgens on chain data zo’n 1,627 miljard WLFI in het contract gezet, goed voor 16,27% van de totale voorraad. Bij de huidige koers van $0,297 komt dat neer op ongeveer $483 miljoen aan tokens die tijdelijk... Het bericht WLFI houders zetten 16% van totale supply tijdelijk op slot verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
WLFI
WLFI$----%
OP
OP$0.704+1.00%
Qitmeer Network
MEER$0.00361-0.19%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/31 22:39
Share

Trending News

More

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

WLFI houders zetten 16% van totale supply tijdelijk op slot

Analysis: Bitcoin’s dormant supply growth outpaces new issuance for the first time in history

Ethereum Ecosystem Support Program Pauses Grants to Refocus Strategy