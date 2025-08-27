MetaMask Adds Google and Apple Sign-Ins to Simplify Crypto Wallet Setup

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 06:01
MetaMask, the self-custodial crypto wallet developed by Consensys, introduced a “Social login” feature on 26 August that lets users create, back up and restore wallets with a single Google or Apple sign-in

MetaMask, the self-custodial crypto wallet developed by Consensys, introduced a “Social login” feature on 26 August that lets users create, back up and restore wallets with a single Google or Apple sign-in. The tool eliminates the need for manually handling a 12-word seed recovery phrase during setup or login.

Under the new system, a seed phrase is generated locally and can be unlocked only through the user’s social credentials and a unique password, preserving the wallet’s self-custody model. MetaMask says neither it nor the authentication providers can retrieve a user’s keys, aiming to balance ease of use with security.

The move is designed to reduce friction for newcomers to decentralised finance, long seen as a barrier to broader adoption of web3 services. MetaMask remains one of the most widely used non-custodial wallets, and the update positions it to compete with consumer-oriented platforms that blend familiar web2 log-in methods with blockchain asset management.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/nfts-and-web3/metamask-adds-google-apple-sign-ins-to-simplify-crypto-wallet-setup-1e6428ed

