MetaMask and Transak forge bank-like stablecoin rails

MetaMask’s new integrated deposit flow, powered by Transak, mirrors the familiar experience of top fintech apps, allowing users in the U.S. and EU to buy stablecoins like mUSD, USDC, and USDT at near-1:1 rates without redirects.

Summary MetaMask has integrated Transak’s fiat rails, enabling direct stablecoin purchases in-wallet.

U.S. and EU users can buy mUSD, USDC, and USDT at near 1:1 rates with no redirects.

The move signals MetaMask’s focus on stablecoin utility for payments and remittances.

According to a press release shared with crypto.news on Sept. 15, the integration embeds Transak’s white-label APIs and named IBAN capabilities directly into MetaMask’s core interface, replacing external widgets with a native “Deposit” button.

The update allows users in eligible regions to fund their wallets via bank transfers or cards and purchase stablecoins like USDC, USDT, or MetaMask’s new mUSD at near-parity rates. All of this happens without leaving the wallet environment, eliminating the notorious friction and high costs that have long plagued crypto onboarding.

Why MetaMask is doubling down on stablecoins

The press release indicates the wallet is moving beyond its origins as a gateway for speculative tokens, recognizing that stablecoins are now primarily used for practical applications like payments, remittances, and everyday financial activities. The integration is engineered to make topping up the MetaMask Card for real-world spending effortless, signaling a focus on financial utility over pure trading.

According to Sami Start, Co-Founder & CEO of Transak, the experience is built for the millions now looking to onboard into crypto not as traders, but as everyday users. He stated it brings the benefits of global payments and smart contracts to the forefront, making them accessible at last and laying the groundwork for the next wave of adoption.

The scale of this integration is vast, impacting a significant portion of the market. MetaMask’s user base of more than 100 million people now has access to this streamlined flow, powered by Transak’s infrastructure, which already supports over 10 million users globally through more than 450 integrated applications.