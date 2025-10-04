MetaMask GitHub reveals airdrop points details: spot trading has the highest weight, and LINEA bonus is doubled

PANews reported on October 4 that according to 1Minute, MetaMask has published the points calculation rules on GitHub: 80 points for every $100 in spot trading, 10 points for every $100 in futures trading, and 250 points for every $1,250 in past trading (up to 50,000 points); using LINEA chain points will receive a 100% bonus.
