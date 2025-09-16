MetaMask Introduces mUSD Stablecoin for Decentralized Dollar Transactions

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/16 06:21
TLDR:

  • MetaMask mUSD stablecoin is fully backed by dollar-equivalent assets with real-time transparency.
  • mUSD offers cross-chain composability, enabling seamless transactions within MetaMask’s ecosystem.
  • MetaMask’s launch of mUSD positions it as the default digital dollar within its self-custodial wallet.
  • MetaMask plans to enable mUSD spending via the MetaMask Card at Mastercard-accepting merchants.

MetaMask has launched its own stablecoin, mUSD, which went live on Monday. The stablecoin aims to offer a decentralized, U.S.-dollar-pegged asset that is fully backed by high-quality, highly-liquid dollar-equivalent assets. 

MetaMask’s integration of mUSD into its ecosystem marks a significant step in the company’s evolution. mUSD’s launch is notable for its backing by the Stripe-owned platform Bridge and its minting through M0’s decentralized infrastructure.

mUSD’s Transparent and Secure Backing

MetaMask has emphasized that mUSD is fully backed 1:1 by dollar-equivalent assets. These assets are subject to real-time transparency, a critical factor in ensuring user confidence. Through M0’s liquidity network, mUSD is also cross-chain composable, enabling its use across different blockchain platforms. 

The stablecoin is designed to provide users with more flexibility, offering not only the ability to hold and swap but also to transfer and bridge mUSD within the  wallet. This seamless integration makes mUSD an attractive option for users seeking to conduct secure transactions within the MetaMask ecosystem.

The launch of mUSD comes in the context of growing competition in the stablecoin market. Tether, a leading player in the space, recently announced plans to launch a U.S.-compliant stablecoin, USAT. Meanwhile, Hyperliquid is also rolling out a native stablecoin, adding to the variety of options available to users.

Furthermore, traditional banks in the U.S., now that regulatory clarity has improved, are beginning to explore issuing or integrating tokenized dollars. This surge in interest signals the increasing role of stablecoins in the crypto and traditional financial sectors.

The MetaMask Ecosystem and Future Plans

MetaMask has stated that mUSD is the first stablecoin launched by a self-custodial crypto wallet, positioning it as the default digital dollar within its ecosystem. As of Monday, mUSD’s circulating supply was approximately $18 million, according to its website. 

The team, backed by Ethereum development firm ConsenSys, is also planning to allow users to spend mUSD via the MetaMask Card at Mastercard-accepting merchants by the end of the year. This feature is expected to increase the practical use cases of mUSD and expand its utility beyond the MetaMask wallet.

The post MetaMask Introduces mUSD Stablecoin for Decentralized Dollar Transactions appeared first on Blockonomi.

