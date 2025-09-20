MetaMask nears MASK token launch, enabling governance and payments. CEO Lubin signals decentralization shift for popular Ethereum wallet. The long-awaited MetaMask token may be arriving earlier than expected, according to Joe Lubin, CEO of ConsenSys. In a recent interview, Lubin indicated that the launch of the token was a possibility in the near future, and […] The post MetaMask May Launch MASK Token Sooner Than Expected, Says ConsenSys CEO appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.MetaMask nears MASK token launch, enabling governance and payments. CEO Lubin signals decentralization shift for popular Ethereum wallet. The long-awaited MetaMask token may be arriving earlier than expected, according to Joe Lubin, CEO of ConsenSys. In a recent interview, Lubin indicated that the launch of the token was a possibility in the near future, and […] The post MetaMask May Launch MASK Token Sooner Than Expected, Says ConsenSys CEO appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

MetaMask May Launch MASK Token Sooner Than Expected, Says ConsenSys CEO

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/20 09:00
MetaMask nears MASK token launch, enabling governance and payments. CEO Lubin signals decentralization shift for popular Ethereum wallet.

The long-awaited MetaMask token may be arriving earlier than expected, according to Joe Lubin, CEO of ConsenSys. In a recent interview, Lubin indicated that the launch of the token was a possibility in the near future, and it was a significant move towards decentralizing the popular crypto wallet.

MASK Token Could Let Users Vote on MetaMask Upgrades

The community has long been speculating on a native MetaMask token. Today, the statements of Lubin indicate that the project is coming to an end. Despite veiled technicalities, the next MASK token will likely provide its users with governance privileges in the MetaMask ecosystem.

This is developed when there is a high rate of product innovation at MetaMask. The wallet has recently introduced a number of new features, such as native integrations and user-engaging tools. These updates seem to be the preparation for the release of the token.

Lubin writes that the design of the MASK token will focus on decentralization. The token is likely to enable those who hold it to make future choices and upgrades to the MetaMask platform. This action reflects an emerging trend in the crypto industry: the transition of power to the central companies towards user-controlled communities.

In addition, the token can be used to reward early and active users. There is even some speculation that a possible airdrop would be pegged on the previous wallet activity, although it is unconfirmed. It has raised debates within the community, with most of them going through their transaction history with anticipation.

MetaMask has over 30 million monthly active users in the world at the moment. The number of its users is enormous, and, together with the new functions of the platform, the MASK token is one of the most expected releases in the crypto market.

MASK Token Could Unlock Access to MetaMask Payment Features

In the previous month, MetaMask joined forces with Mastercard and Baanx to introduce a crypto-based debit card to enable users to spend digital assets more conveniently. This action is an indication of a change towards defining MetaMask not only as a wallet, but as a crypto financial application.

Besides that, wallet-native stablecoin adoption and other payment options are being launched. These improvements will make the use of the token more useful, particularly when MASK is utilized to access or control such services.

Listed below is the concept of a MetaMask token circulating since 2021. MetaMask engineer Eric Marks offered a token that would add community ownership at the time. Co-founder Dan Finlay said they would market the token directly within the wallet interface if they ever published it.

Although earlier statements allowed for the possibility, Lubin’s recent comments show a change in attitude and a move toward action. However, now many think that the project is not a mere concept but a planned element of the future of MetaMask.

Industry analysts view this as one of the broader moves toward decentralizing the Ethereum ecosystem. When successfully launched, the MASK token will enhance the position of MetaMask as a wallet, as well as the entry point to decentralized governance.

To summarize, the MASK token is as close as it has ever been. MetaMask has an extensive user base, expanding new capabilities, and more investments in decentralized models, which makes it the core of the next stage of crypto innovation.

