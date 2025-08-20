MetaMask plugs into Tron’s $26b ecosystem with native integration

By natively integrating Tron, MetaMask is building a bridge for its users to a parallel digital economy that settles over $22 billion in value every single day and hosts over $26 billion in total value locked, according to TRONSCAN.

Tron becomes only the third non-Ethereum chain with native MetaMask support, after Solana and Sei.

According to a press release dated August 19, Consensys’ crypto wallet MetaMask has entered a strategic agreement with TRON DAO to natively integrate the blockchain directly into its interface, allowing its estimated 100 million users to directly access the Tron network’s deep liquidity pools and extensive dApp ecosystem without relying on third-party bridges or complex workarounds.

The move makes Tron only the third non-Ethereum chain to receive native MetaMask support, following Solana and Sei earlier this year. For MetaMask users, the change means direct access to Tron’s $26 billion ecosystem and its daily settlement flows of over $22 billion, most of it tied to Tether (USDT) transactions.

An alignment of crypto titans

In the press release, the partnership between MetaMask and Justin Sun’s Tron is framed as a shared commitment to “interoperability, user empowerment, and accessibility,” values both sides argue are essential as Web3 enters its next phase.

TRON DAO spokesperson Sam Elfarra said the wallet’s reach makes it a natural partner. “MetaMask’s extensive user base and established reputation make it a vital gateway to decentralized applications,” he noted, adding that the integration reinforces TRON’s role as a core layer of global digital finance.

For MetaMask, the integration is a critical step in its evolution from an Ethereum-centric utility into a true multi-chain aggregator, a necessity for retaining its top-dog status in an increasingly competitive wallet landscape. The move directly taps into Tron’s massive and active user base of over 324 million accounts, a significant portion of which resides in the high-growth markets of Asia, Africa, and South America.

Market reaction

Market reaction to the news was notably muted, a potential sign that traders had already priced in the long-rumored integration. TRX, Tron’s native token, remained relatively flat following the news, exchanging hands at $0.35 as of press time, according to crypto.news data.

However, this short-term stability belies a stronger foundational trend; the token has been in a solid uptrend for most of this year, surging past its 2021 market cycle peak and gaining 37% year-to-date.