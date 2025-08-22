MetaMask partners with Stripe’s Bridge, M^0, and Blackstone to launch mUSD stablecoin.

mUSD will integrate with MetaMask Card, enabling payments across Mastercard’s global network.

Stablecoin market projected to grow from $280B to $750B by 2026 under new U.S. regulations.

MetaMask, the world’s most widely used Ethereum wallet provider, is introducing its own stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar. The token, named MetaMask USD (mUSD), is expected to go live by the end of August 2025, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The stablecoin project involves a network of major partners across payments, issuance, and treasury management. Bridge, a stablecoin payments facilitator acquired by Stripe for $1.1 billion in 2024, has been assigned to provide payment processing technology.

MetaMask has also part…

The post MetaMask Prepares to Launch Dollar-Pegged Stablecoin mUSD on Ethereum and Linea appeared first on Coin Edition.