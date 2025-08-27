MetaMask Rolls Out Social Logins for Google & Apple Accounts

MetaMask now lets users create and access a self-custodial wallet with their Google or Apple accounts.

The new feature gets rid of the need for new users to manually manage a 12-word seed phrase.

The move is part of a larger push by MetaMask to become an all-in-one platform for Web3.

MetaMask launched a new social login feature that lets users create and access wallets with their Google or Apple accounts. The update, announced on August 26, is a major step in the company’s push to simplify crypto onboarding while maintaining its self-custodial framework.

Do You Still Need a Seed Phrase With the New Login?

No, the new login option removes the need for users to manually manage a 12-word seed phrase – a common barrier for newcomers. Wallets can now be set up in just two steps: sign in with a Google or Apple ID and create a unique password.

While the Secret Recovery Phrase (SRP) still exists, MetaMask now generates and keeps it securely in the background. The company says this change directly attacks the friction for first-time users because, as the announcement states, “crypto doesn’t have to be complicated.”

The reason why MetaMask has added so many new features: This social login is the latest in a string of big moves designed to make MetaMask much more than a simple browser wallet.

On August 21, the firm rolled out MetaMask USD, a new stablecoin. Just days later, MetaMask and Banxa launched the MetaMask Card, a crypto debit card with Mastercard. This pattern of innovation shows a clear strategy of MetaMask’s expansion beyond Ethereum.

Taken together, these moves show a clear strategy to build out a full Web3 ecosystem. The goal is to be the go-to platform for both crypto pros and total beginners.

Is It Still Safe if It’s Connected to Google or Apple?

The social login feature mixes the easy feel of Web2 accounts with the security of a decentralized wallet. While it makes getting started way easier for new users, some crypto veterans are still wary about tying wallet access to giants like Google and Apple.

MetaMask, which now has over 30 million monthly active users, is framing this as a necessary step for mass adoption. By getting rid of the headache of seed phrases, the wallet aims to bring in millions of people who were turned off by the tech hurdles.

As MetaMask keeps expanding, this mix of easy access and new financial tools shows a clear push to make Web3 user-friendly while sticking to the core idea of user control.