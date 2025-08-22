MetaMask USD ($mUSD) Launches on Linea, Enhancing Self-Custodial Wallet Ecosystem

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 15:06
James Ding
Aug 22, 2025 04:01

MetaMask introduces its native stablecoin, MetaMask USD ($mUSD), on the Linea platform, enhancing fiat onboarding and DeFi integration through partnerships with M0 and Stripe.





MetaMask has launched its first native stablecoin, MetaMask USD ($mUSD), on the Linea platform, marking a significant milestone for self-custodial wallets. This launch, announced on August 21, 2025, represents a collaboration with Bridge, a company under Stripe, and is powered by M0, a decentralized stablecoin infrastructure, according to Linea.

Strategic Partnerships and Integrations

The strategic partnership with M0 and Stripe facilitates seamless fiat onboarding to the Linea platform, paving the way for additional rewards and integration with the MetaMask Card. This integration allows users to transact with $mUSD across various web3 platforms and real-world locations, including millions of Mastercard merchants. Users can also benefit from transaction rewards through programs like Coinmunity Cashback, with more incentives anticipated in the future.

Boosting Linea’s DeFi Ecosystem

MetaMask USD’s launch on Ethereum and Linea is set to enhance Linea’s DeFi ecosystem significantly. The stablecoin will be integrated across key protocols such as Etherex and other exchanges, lending markets, and custodial platforms, providing deep liquidity and utility for users within the Linea ecosystem.

By offering native liquidity provisioning and simplifying fiat currency onboarding, MetaMask USD aims to serve as a neutral and highly liquid asset on Linea, which is already recognized as a leading chain for ETH capital.

Regulatory Support and Future Prospects

The introduction of MetaMask USD aligns with increasing regulatory clarity, highlighted by the U.S. GENIUS Act that establishes a federal framework for payment stablecoins. This regulatory foundation supports the secure and compliant expansion of stablecoin utility on Linea.

The launch of MetaMask USD marks a transformative step for the Linea ecosystem, reinforcing its commitment to becoming the Layer 2 solution where Ethereum thrives. As the ecosystem evolves, users can anticipate further technical details and user guides, which will be shared through Linea’s official channels.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/metamask-usd-musd-launches-linea-enhancing-self-custodial-wallet-ecosystem

