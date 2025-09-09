Metaplanet and El Salvador Increase Bitcoin Holdings as Market Stabilizes

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 06:34
Bitcoin
BTC$111,711.68+0.81%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.005793+0.38%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.162-0.25%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017517+10.11%
ELYSIA
EL$0.004466+3.73%

Key highlights:

  • Metaplanet adds 136 BTC bringing total to 20,136 coins worth $2.2B.
  • El Salvador buys 21 BTC on the fourth anniversary of Bitcoin legal tender.
  • Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index returns to neutral after days in fear.

Japanese investment firm Metaplanet has added 136 Bitcoin to its reserves, increasing its total holdings to 20,136 BTC, valued at over $2.2 billion at current prices. The company paid around 16.55 million Japanese yen ($111,830) per coin.

In June, CEO Simon Gerovich confirmed the company’s goal of acquiring 210,000 bitcoins by 2027, which would make Metaplanet the second-largest corporate Bitcoin holder after Strategy.

Top 10 Corporate Bitcoin Holders. Source: Bitcoin Treasuries

Metaplanet ranks sixth among 186 public companies tracked and is the largest Japanese corporate holder of Bitcoin.

Metaplanet first announced its Bitcoin purchase on July 22, 2024, sending shares up 19% to $1.10. Subsequent purchases have not had the same effect. In the latest session, shares fell nearly 3% to $4.65, though they are still up 92.45% year-to-date.

The company also plans to raise $880 million through an overseas public offering after its share price decline put pressure on its capital-raising strategy.

El Salvador Celebrates Four Years of Bitcoin

El Salvador bought 21 bitcoins as part of “Bitcoin Day,” commemorating the law that made Bitcoin legal tender in September 2021. The country’s total holdings now stand at 6,313 BTC.

Despite a July IMF report claiming the country had not purchased new Bitcoin since signing a $1.4 billion loan in December 2024, the government continues to expand its reserves.

Strategy Prepares Another Purchase

Michael Saylor, Chairman of Strategy, announced a new Bitcoin acquisition, revealing that the company has bough 1,955 BTC with an investment of $217.4 million.

MicroStrategy remains the largest corporate Bitcoin holder, with 638,460 BTC, and frequently shares updates ahead of additional purchases, reinforcing its long-term accumulation strategy.

The recent purchases coincide with the Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index returning to 51, signaling neutral sentiment after three days in the “fear” zone.

Large corporate Bitcoin purchases continue even during periods of market uncertainty, confirming a long-term strategy focused on accumulating the digital asset.

Source: https://coincodex.com/article/72816/metaplanet-and-el-salvador-increase-bitcoin-holdings-as-market-stabilizes/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Journey Hits 4-Year Mark, Results Still Divisive

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Journey Hits 4-Year Mark, Results Still Divisive

El Salvador marked the fourth anniversary of its Bitcoin legal tender law with another purchase — a deliberate, headline-ready buy that keeps the country’s crypto holdings on display. Related Reading: Russia Looks To Open Crypto Market Wider For Citizens – Details Government Figures Show 21 BTC Were Added According to President Nayib Bukele and the […]
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014567+0.85%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,614.01+0.79%
READY
READY$0.00331-1.63%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/09 07:00
Share
Eightco Stock Jumps 3000% on Worldcoin Treasury Strategy, BitMine Investment

Eightco Stock Jumps 3000% on Worldcoin Treasury Strategy, BitMine Investment

Eightco shares surged after unveiling plan to hold Worldcoin as its main treasury asset.
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 06:10
Share
Getting Started with Jupiter Lend

Getting Started with Jupiter Lend

A quick guide to earning, borrowing, and leveraging on Jupiter Lend, the new Solana money market.
Quickswap
QUICK$0.02509-0.75%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 05:58
Share

Trending News

More

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Journey Hits 4-Year Mark, Results Still Divisive

Eightco Stock Jumps 3000% on Worldcoin Treasury Strategy, BitMine Investment

Getting Started with Jupiter Lend

Trump administration plans to release report criticizing Bureau of Labor Statistics soon

XRP Price Prediction: Whale Accumulation Hits 2-Year High – Bull Market Starting Now