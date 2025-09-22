Metaplanet becomes fifth largest corporate Bitcoin treasury with $633M buy

Metaplanet has become the world’s fifth-largest corporate Bitcoin holder after buying 5,419 BTC, bringing its total to 25,555 BTC worth nearly $3 billion.

The company said Monday it acquired 5,419 Bitcoin (BTC) at an average price of 17,281,012 Japanese yen per Bitcoin, or nearly $117,000. With this latest $633 million purchase, the company’s holdings reached 25,555 BTC, making it the fifth-largest corporate Bitcoin treasury, according to BitcoinTreasuries.NET.

The purchase price of its latest tranche of Bitcoin, just short of $117,000, puts the investment at a loss of nearly 3.9% at the time of writing, with a current market price of around $112,500. With the purchase, Metaplanet’s Bitcoin yield — the percentage change in the ratio of total BTC per fully diluted share — reached 10.3% from July 1 to Sept. 22.

