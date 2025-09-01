The post Metaplanet Becomes Sixth-Largest Public Bitcoin Holder appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
On September 1, Metaplanet purchased an additional 1,009 Bitcoin for about $112 million, raising its total holdings to 20,000 BTC. The Tokyo-based company bought these coins at an average price of 16.3 million yen each. This purchase helped Metaplanet surpass Riot Platforms, becoming the sixth-largest public Bitcoin holder worldwide. The company’s average BTC cost now stands at 15.1 million yen per coin, demonstrating its strong commitment to Bitcoin as a core reserve asset.
