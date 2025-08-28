Metaplanet Board Approves $1.2B Share Offering, Allocates $835M for Bitcoin Purchases

By: Tronweekly
2025/08/28 08:00
Octavia
bitcoin
  • Metaplanet to raise $1.2B via international share issuance, allocating $835M to Bitcoin buys.
  • Metaplanet targets over 210,000 BTC holdings by 2027, aiming for more than 1% of supply. 
  • Bitcoin volatility drops below 40% in 2025, boosting institutional investor interest.

Metaplanet Inc. has authorized a plan to increase capital by up to 180.3 billion yen ($1.2 billion) via a foreign share offering. The Tokyo-based company stated that $835 million of the proceeds will be set aside to acquire Bitcoin to add to its treasury.

The proposal also involves the issue of 555 million new shares, which may increase the number of alloted shares of Metaplanet to 1.27 billion shares. The company plans to determine the final issue price between 9th and 11th September, to be followed by settlement soon thereafter. Bookrunners of the international offering will be Morgan Stanley and Cantor Fitzgerald.

image 698Source: Metaplanet

Capital Strategy Focuses on BTC Income Business and Debt Reduction

In addition to Bitcoin accumulation, the raised capital will fund Metaplanet’s Bitcoin Income Business with approximately $440 million. This business unit’s revenue consists of the sale of covered call options on the firm’s BTC holdings. According to Management, this segment is already profitable, and the new funds will lead to further growth.

In a related move, Metaplanet redeemed ¥5.25 billion worth of its 19th Series Ordinary Bonds early, ahead of the December maturity, adding to recent redemptions made in July and August.

The company also reported that it will not exercise any additional warrants on the 20th, 21st, and 22nd Series from September 3 to 30. The rights remaining unexercised on Series 20 are 360,000 and 1.85 million units each for the 21st and 22nd.

From August 14 to August 26, Metaplanet issued 27.5 million shares via warrant exercises, raising funds as investors converted 275,000 units at prices between ¥966 and ¥834. These shares brought the company’s total outstanding shares to 739.7 million as of August 26.

After this strategic news, Metaplanet stocks gained 5.7% on Wednesday to ¥890. The company was also promoted to the FTSE Japan Index in the FTSE Russell September 2025 Semi-Annual Review, and as a result, it will be included in the FTSE All-World Index.

Also Read | Bitcoin Targets $120,000 as Metaplanet Expands Holdings Despite Price Dip

Bitcoin Volatility Trends Lower in 2025

The announcement came as Bitcoin is trading at about $111,000 following its record high of $124,457 on August 13. Year-to-date, the asset had increased by almost 78%.

image 697Source: TradingView

In addition, Historical volatility continues to decline, according to TradingViewdata. Bitcoin’s price swings fell from over 60% in 2021 to around 35% in 2025, bringing Bitcoin closer to indices like the NASDAQ and assets such as Gold.

Also Read | Metaplanet Secures $93 Million in Bitcoin, Pushing Holdings to 18,888 BTC

