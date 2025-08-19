Metaplanet Buys 775 BTC, Now Holds $1.94 Billion In Bitcoin

By: Bitcoinist
2025/08/19 11:00
Bitcoin
BTC$113 327,01-2,64%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00728+0,13%

Japanese Bitcoin treasury company Metaplanet has announced a fresh BTC acquisition, adding $93 million worth of the asset to its reserves.

Metaplanet Has Expanded Its Bitcoin Treasury Holdings

As revealed by Metaplanet president Simon Gerovich in a new post on X, the company has acquired another 775 BTC. The purchase occurred at an average price of $120,006 per token, meaning that the firm spent a total of $93 million on the stack.

This buy has taken Metaplanet’s holdings to 18,888 BTC, with a total cost basis of $1.94 billion. At the current price, the company’s reserve is worth around $2.17 billion, implying a positive unrealized gain of just under 12%.

CryptoQuant community analyst Maartunn has shared a chart that shows how the firm’s buys have looked since it adopted a treasury strategy last year:

Metaplanet Bitcoin Holdings

The latest acquisition has come after the firm last week reported that Q2 2025 was its strongest quarter ever, with huge turnarounds occurring in ordinary profit and net income. Though, despite this performance, the stock price of Gerovich’s company remains 50% down since the all-time high (ATH) set back in June.

Metaplanet vs Bitcoin

The OG Bitcoin treasury company, Strategy, has also just unveiled a new purchase. According to Chairman Michael Saylor, the acquisition has involved 430 BTC bought for a total of $51.4 million. This has taken the total reserve of the company to 629,376 BTC with a cumulative cost of $46.15 billion.

Saylor usually hints at purchases a day in advance by posting the Strategy BTC portfolio tracker with a cryptic caption. This time was no different, as the chairman made a post on Sunday sharing the tracker with the words: “Insufficient Orange.”

Strategy is currently the largest holder of the cryptocurrency among both companies and governments. Here is a chart shared by institutional DeFi solutions provider Sentora in its report on BTC treasuries, which puts into perspective how the firm compares to Metaplanet and others:

Strategy vs Metaplanet

As displayed in the graph, Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings are significantly higher than those of the next largest holder, the US government. The difference is more gradual from there, with third-placed China sitting just $1 billion under the US.

Metaplanet is all the way down in the thirteenth position, but if its accumulation remains as consistent as it has been lately, it might be able to climb up a couple of spots in the near future.

BTC Price

While treasury companies may be busy accumulating Bitcoin, the asset’s price has plunged to the $115,100 mark.

Bitcoin Price Chart

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that three newly created wallets had just received 52,475 ETH from BitGo, valued at approximately $220.44 million. Analysts believe these
Ethereum
ETH$4 177,06-3,73%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:59
Share
Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales are buying Litecoin and Rollblock, but RBLK’s GambleFi model, $11.4M presale, and 30% APY staking make it one of 2025’s boldest crypto bets.
WHY
WHY$0,00000002826-8,86%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 23:50
Share
The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase announces plans to list USELESS, a meme coin on the Solana network. The announcement spurred a 7% surge in USELESS Token, nearing a recent peak. Continue Reading:The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage The post The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01375-4,11%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0,2604-8,05%
Memecoin
MEME$0,002031-4,01%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 00:12
Share

Trending News

More

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase to List Useless Coin (USELESS)

SoFi Launches Low-Cost Global Remittances Using Bitcoin Lightning Network