Metaplanet buys additional 5,419 BTC, total holdings surpass 25,500

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 14:56
Metaplanet has bought 5,419 more Bitcoin, taking its total holdings above 25,500 BTC and cementing its role as Asia’s largest corporate holder.

Summary

  • Metaplanet acquires 5,419 BTC for $627M at $115.9K average price.
  • Total reserves rise to 25,555 BTC worth $2.67B.
  • Firm targets 30K BTC by 2025 and 210K BTC by 2027.

Metaplanet has announced a new purchase of 5,419 BTC, lifting its total reserves to 25,555 BTC.

According to a Sept. 22 disclosure, the Tokyo-listed firm acquired the coins at an average price of 17.28 million yen (about $115,900) per Bitcoin (BTC), spending 93.65 billion yen (around $627 million).

With this move, Metaplanet’s cumulative holdings have climbed to 398.21 billion yen ($2.67 billion) at an average purchase price of 15.58 million yen ($104,400) per BTC.

Metaplanet’s growth through Bitcoin accumulation

Metaplanet has rapidly grown since launching its Bitcoin treasury program, funding acquisitions through equity offerings and bond redemptions. The company’s holdings increased from 13,350 BTC at the end of June to over 25,500 BTC by late September, demonstrating its rapid BTC acquisition pace.

As a key performance metric, the company introduced “BTC Yield,” which measures the increase in Bitcoin per fully diluted share over time. The BTC Yield from July 1 to Sept. 22 was 10.3%, indicating consistent growth despite share issuance dilution.

Metaplanet’s expansion has also been supported by capital markets activity. In mid-September, the firm completed an international share offering that raised more than $1 billion, earmarking most of the proceeds for Bitcoin purchases. Roughly half has already been deployed.

Market position and ambitions

The latest acquisition solidifies Metaplanet’s role as Asia’s largest public Bitcoin holder, surpassing Coinbase and Tesla in corporate reserves. The company plans to grow even more, with goals of 30,000 Bitcoin by the end of 2025, 100,000 Bitcoin by 2026, and 210,000 Bitcoin, roughly 1% of the fixed supply of Bitcoin, by 2027.

Despite the volatility of the stock price, Metaplanet was upgraded to mid-cap status by FTSE Russell in September. Its position as a Bitcoin proxy stock has been cemented by the passive inflows of foreign funds brought about by its inclusion in the All-World and FTSE Japan indexes.

With its most recent acquisition, Metaplanet continues to establish itself as a long-term Bitcoin accumulator at the centre of Asia’s digital asset markets, following the strategy of U.S.-based Strategy.

Source: https://crypto.news/metaplanet-buys-additional-5419-btc-total-holdings-surpass-25500/

