Metaplanet Crosses 20,000 Bitcoin Mark with $15.2M New Purchase

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/08 19:00
Bitcoin
BTC$112,024.22+0.82%
bitcoin17 main

Metaplanet, a renowned Bitcoin-focused firm in Japan, has announced an exclusive $BTC purchase. With the latest $BTC buyout, Metaplanet has added an additional $15.2M in $BTC to its existing Bitcoin ($BTC) holdings. As the platform’s official social media announcement discloses, it has surpassed the 20,000 $BTC mark in its cumulative $BTC holdings. Additionally, this purchase reaffirms the platform’s aggressive bet on Bitcoin ($BTC) for long-term profits irrespective of the market volatility.

Metaplanet Pushes Bitcoin Holdings above 20,000 $BTC with New 136 $BTC Buyout

Metaplanet’s purchase of up to more 136 $BTC (nearly $15.2M) has raised its total Bitcoin holdings to 20,136 $BTC. This figure reportedly denotes a staggering $2.057B in overall investment. The latest Bitcoin acquisition by the platform indicates its consistent Bitcoin ($BTC) adoption, echoing U.S.-based Strategy’s high conviction. Keeping this in view, Metaplane is continuously pushing toward the ambitious goal of likely acquiring 210,000 $BTC. Hence, despite the setbacks in the performance of its stocks, the platform is accelerating the $BTC buyouts.

Driving Aggressive Bitcoin Acquisition Strategy Amid Volatile Conditions

According to Metaplanet’s announcement, the newly included $15.2M in $BTC underscores its position among the pioneer corporate crypto players engaged in aggressive Bitcoin adoption. The development also suggests that the institutional confidence in Bitcoin ($BTC) is growing significantly. In turn, this will be very beneficial for market participants, investors, and developers. Moreover, the move also reminds stakeholders of the inherent risks linked to such high-stakes bets amid the volatile financial settings.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

More UFC Fans Are Turning to Crypto Sportsbooks in 2025: Top 5 Platforms [Fast, Private, Instant Play]

More UFC Fans Are Turning to Crypto Sportsbooks in 2025: Top 5 Platforms [Fast, Private, Instant Play]

In 2025, more UFC fans are betting with crypto than ever. Discover the top 5 sportsbooks offering Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoin UFC betting with fast payouts, no KYC, and instant play.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04301+5.85%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09899-1.61%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/08 20:18
Share
Nasdaq seeks SEC approval for stock tokenization

Nasdaq seeks SEC approval for stock tokenization

PANews reported on September 8th, according to CoinDesk, that Nasdaq is seeking to bring stocks to the blockchain space, filing an application with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday, hoping to obtain approval to proceed with the plan. This comes as other securities industry institutions are scrambling towards the same goal of asset tokenization. In its application, Nasdaq stated: "Nasdaq believes that markets can adopt tokenization technology while still providing the benefits and protections of a national market system, and that tokenized assets should be traded in regulated markets, including national securities exchanges, alternative trading systems, and broker-dealers regulated by the U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority." Nasdaq stated that it will treat this business like regular stock transactions, and the clearing and settlement of token transactions will be handled through the Depository Trust Company. Investors who purchase these tokens will receive all the rights of the underlying shares, including voting and liquidation rights.
Union
U$0.00987-11.55%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004828+2.30%
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.00149-0.20%
Share
PANews2025/09/08 20:03
Share
MyStonks Completes Comprehensive Security Audit by CertiK

MyStonks Completes Comprehensive Security Audit by CertiK

PANews reported on September 8 that the decentralized RWA trading platform MyStonks has completed a comprehensive security audit conducted by blockchain security agency CertiK, aiming to focus on assessing the security and robustness of its smart contracts and core architecture. The relevant report has been made public on the CertiK official website. In addition, the MyStonks team revealed that in order to further strengthen the security of user assets and transactions, it is currently cooperating with other third-party security auditing agencies to conduct multi-level and continuous security verification and auditing work.
Core DAO
CORE$0.437+2.36%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005098-2.56%
Multichain
MULTI$0.05733-5.01%
Share
PANews2025/09/08 20:22
Share

Trending News

More

More UFC Fans Are Turning to Crypto Sportsbooks in 2025: Top 5 Platforms [Fast, Private, Instant Play]

Nasdaq seeks SEC approval for stock tokenization

MyStonks Completes Comprehensive Security Audit by CertiK

Kazakhstan's president proposes establishing a national digital asset fund to accumulate strategic cryptocurrency reserves

The Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates unchanged and still expects two rate cuts this year