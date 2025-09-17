Metaplanet expands Bitcoin strategy with new US, Japan units

Japan’s Metaplanet has launched new subsidiaries in Miami and Tokyo to grow Bitcoin income and expand domestic crypto media operations.

Metaplanet, the Japanese hospitality and real estate group turned Bitcoin treasury company, is ramping up its crypto strategy with the launch of two new subsidiaries, one in the US and one in Japan.

In a Wednesday post on X, the Tokyo-based firm announced the establishment of Metaplanet Income Corp., a wholly owned US subsidiary based in Miami with an initial capital of $15 million, according to its disclosure.

The unit will focus on Bitcoin (BTC) income generation and derivatives trading, creating a structural separation between Metaplanet’s core BTC holdings and revenue-generating operations.

