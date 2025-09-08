Metaplanet Expands Bitcoin Treasury Past 20K BTC Worth Over $2.2B

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/08 20:00
Bitcoin
BTC$112,028.22+0.82%
BULLS
BULLS$532.18-1.90%
Fear NFTs
FEAR$0.01461-6.40%

Bitcoin is once again under pressure as it struggles to break above $114,000 while failing to close decisively below $110,000, creating a tight range that reflects uncertainty in the market. Bulls are losing ground as momentum shifts, and fear is beginning to spread among traders and investors. The inability to reclaim higher levels highlights the weight of selling pressure, with some analysts warning of a possible deeper correction if demand doesn’t increase soon.

Still, strong fundamentals continue to support the long-term market outlook. Institutional adoption remains a key driver, with more companies quietly adding BTC to their treasuries despite short-term volatility. Macroeconomic conditions, particularly rising inflation concerns, are also keeping Bitcoin relevant as a hedge, even as markets wobble.

Adding to this narrative, blockchain analytics platform Lookonchain reported that Metaplanet, Japan’s first and only publicly listed Bitcoin Treasury company, bought another 1.36 BTC ($15.26M) at an average price of $112,180. This purchase pushes its holdings further, reinforcing its long-term conviction in Bitcoin as a reserve asset.

Institutional Adoption Strengthens Bitcoin

According to Lookonchain, Metaplanet now holds 20,136 BTC valued at approximately $2.24 billion, with an average purchase price of $102,495. This milestone underscores the company’s conviction in Bitcoin as a long-term treasury asset. Unlike many firms that only experiment with small allocations, Metaplanet has cemented itself as Japan’s leading corporate adopter of Bitcoin, reflecting a broader global shift in institutional strategies.

Metaplanet buying Bitcoin | Source: Lookonchain

It is important to note that not only US-based firms such as Strategy, Bitmine, and SharpLink are driving crypto adoption. Japanese companies like Metaplanet are also entering the arena, showcasing Bitcoin’s increasing appeal as a treasury reserve asset beyond US borders. This diversification in adoption further validates Bitcoin’s role as a global store of value.

Looking ahead, the coming weeks will be decisive. Historically, September has been considered a bearish month for Bitcoin, with many analysts expecting further corrections. Yet, markets often defy seasonal expectations, and this year could bring surprises if both Bitcoin and Ethereum manage to reclaim higher levels. With BTC holding above key support zones and institutions steadily adding to their treasuries, sentiment may quickly shift from caution to optimism.

Facing Consolidation Above $110K

Bitcoin is trading around $112,019, showing signs of stabilization after weeks of volatility and sharp pullbacks from its all-time high near $124,500. The chart highlights how BTC is attempting to build a base above the $110K level, which has become a key demand zone. The price is currently holding above the 100-day SMA (green line) at $111,980, signaling that bulls are defending critical medium-term support.

BTC testing key resistance | Source: BTCUSDT chart on TradingView

However, momentum remains fragile. The 50-day SMA (blue line) is trending downward, showing that short-term sentiment is still under pressure. The 200-day SMA (red line), sitting much lower at around $101,824, marks a long-term safety net, but a retest of this level would signal a much deeper correction. For now, the battle remains between holding the $110K–$112K range and reclaiming the $115K zone, which is the next resistance aligned with the declining moving averages.

If bulls manage to close decisively above $115K, the path toward a retest of $123K resistance could open. On the downside, a break below $110K would likely accelerate selling pressure, exposing BTC to $105K or even deeper. Overall, the chart shows consolidation, with buyers attempting to regain control amid cautious sentiment.

Featured image from Dall-E, chart from TradingView

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

More UFC Fans Are Turning to Crypto Sportsbooks in 2025: Top 5 Platforms [Fast, Private, Instant Play]

More UFC Fans Are Turning to Crypto Sportsbooks in 2025: Top 5 Platforms [Fast, Private, Instant Play]

In 2025, more UFC fans are betting with crypto than ever. Discover the top 5 sportsbooks offering Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoin UFC betting with fast payouts, no KYC, and instant play.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04301+5.85%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09899-1.61%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/08 20:18
Share
Nasdaq seeks SEC approval for stock tokenization

Nasdaq seeks SEC approval for stock tokenization

PANews reported on September 8th, according to CoinDesk, that Nasdaq is seeking to bring stocks to the blockchain space, filing an application with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday, hoping to obtain approval to proceed with the plan. This comes as other securities industry institutions are scrambling towards the same goal of asset tokenization. In its application, Nasdaq stated: "Nasdaq believes that markets can adopt tokenization technology while still providing the benefits and protections of a national market system, and that tokenized assets should be traded in regulated markets, including national securities exchanges, alternative trading systems, and broker-dealers regulated by the U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority." Nasdaq stated that it will treat this business like regular stock transactions, and the clearing and settlement of token transactions will be handled through the Depository Trust Company. Investors who purchase these tokens will receive all the rights of the underlying shares, including voting and liquidation rights.
Union
U$0.00987-11.55%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004828+2.30%
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.00149-0.20%
Share
PANews2025/09/08 20:03
Share
MyStonks Completes Comprehensive Security Audit by CertiK

MyStonks Completes Comprehensive Security Audit by CertiK

PANews reported on September 8 that the decentralized RWA trading platform MyStonks has completed a comprehensive security audit conducted by blockchain security agency CertiK, aiming to focus on assessing the security and robustness of its smart contracts and core architecture. The relevant report has been made public on the CertiK official website. In addition, the MyStonks team revealed that in order to further strengthen the security of user assets and transactions, it is currently cooperating with other third-party security auditing agencies to conduct multi-level and continuous security verification and auditing work.
Core DAO
CORE$0.437+2.36%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005098-2.56%
Multichain
MULTI$0.05733-5.01%
Share
PANews2025/09/08 20:22
Share

Trending News

More

More UFC Fans Are Turning to Crypto Sportsbooks in 2025: Top 5 Platforms [Fast, Private, Instant Play]

Nasdaq seeks SEC approval for stock tokenization

MyStonks Completes Comprehensive Security Audit by CertiK

Kazakhstan's president proposes establishing a national digital asset fund to accumulate strategic cryptocurrency reserves

The Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates unchanged and still expects two rate cuts this year