Metaplanet Hits 20,000 BTC Mark With $112 Million Purchase

By: CryptoPotato
2025/09/01 15:18
Bitcoin
BTC$109,521.39

Metaplanet has just made another move in its Bitcoin strategy by acquiring 1,009 BTC worth approximately $112 million.

This brings its total holdings to 20,000 BTC valued at over $2 billion at current market prices.

$2 Billion Milestone

The Japanese investment firm disclosed on September 1 that the latest buy was made at an average price of around $111,068 per coin. The corporation has also achieved a BTC yield of 30.7% from July to September 1, a key performance indicator that reflects the percentage change in the ratio of its Bitcoin holdings to fully diluted common shares.

Metaplanet has been on a BTC buying spree in the past couple of months, with several high-profile purchases made in August alone. Early in the month, the company secured 463 BTC for about $53.7 million, followed by a 518 BTC buy for $61.4 million.

Shortly after, it added another 775 BTC in a single deal worth $93 million, lifting its total to 18,888 BTC. Toward the end of August, the outfit completed its largest transaction of the period, acquiring 1,009 BTC for $112 million.

The company has reached 20,000 BTC in holdings in under three months since crossing the 10,000 BTC mark. Earlier this year, it raised its year-end target from 10,000 BTC to 30,000 BTC. To support this expansion, Metaplanet has launched a massive capital-raising initiative, securing $837 million through international share offerings, with most of this capital set aside for further buys in September and October.

Following the Monday announcement, the Japanese firm has officially become the sixth-largest public Bitcoin treasury company in the world, surpassing Riot Platforms. This milestone places it just behind major players like MicroStrategy and Marathon Digital.

Market Reaction

Despite the development, Google Finance data shows that the corporation’s stock is down by 4.5%. However, it remains up 135% year-to-date.

Elsewhere, Metaplanet will hold a shareholder meeting in Tokyo on Monday to vote on new methods of raising capital. The agenda includes approving additional financing options, such as preferred stock issuances, which could generate billions in funding for further Bitcoin purchases.

A Bloomberg report had revealed that Eric Trump, the second son of U.S. President Donald Trump, was expected to attend the meeting in person. This follows his appointment in March 2025 as a strategic adviser to Metaplanet’s board, with the company describing him as a “leading voice and advocate of digital asset adoption worldwide.”

