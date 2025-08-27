Metaplanet Joins FTSE Japan Index, Continues to Stack Bitcoin

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 01:04

In brief

  • FTSE Russell’s September review has elevated the company from small-cap to mid-cap status.
  • Eric Trump, a strategic adviser since March, is expected to attend the company’s next shareholder meeting in Tokyo.
  • The inclusion will channel passive investment flows into a balance sheet centered on Bitcoin, though not without risks, analysts told Decrypt.

Metaplanet, a Tokyo-listed hotel group that over the past year has recast itself as Asia’s most active Bitcoin treasury firm, will be added to the FTSE Japan Index, further embedding the world’s largest digital asset into mainstream equity portfolios.

The change was confirmed in an announcement from FTSE Russell’s September 2025 semi-annual review on Friday, which upgraded Metaplanet from small-cap to mid-cap status, with the index inclusion taking effect after market close by September 19.

Metaplanet’s inclusion marks another “important milestone” as it attempts to stay “as Japan’s leading Bitcoin treasury company, CEO Simon Gerovich wrote Sunday on X.

Shortly after Gerovich announced the inclusion, the company disclosed the purchase of an additional 103 BTC, bringing total holdings to 18,991 BTC.

It also updated its capital structure, saying 49,000 stock acquisition rights were exercised in the week of August 18–22, adding 4.9 million shares and lifting the total to 722 million, a step that funds further Bitcoin purchases but leaves each existing investor with a smaller slice of the company.

Eric Trump, appointed as a strategic adviser to Metaplanet in March, will reportedly attend Metaplanet’s next shareholder meeting in Tokyo in September, according to a Friday report from Bloomberg.

Part of the FTSE global equity index series, the FTSE Japan Index tracks mid and large-cap companies listed in Japan. Funds that track the index automatically buy the stocks it lists.

Passive inflow effects

Metaplanet’s inclusion in the FTSE Japan and All-World indices creates a “regulated route for BTC exposures” and “paves the way for other crypto-forward companies to join major benchmarks,” Vincent Liu, chief investment officer at Kronos Research, told Decrypt.

In effect, “passive flows into the FTSE indices” could “channel institutional capital” into Metaplanet to offer indirect Bitcoin exposure, boosting “liquidity and long-term stability” despite risks where large movements “could still ripple through both equity and crypto markets,” Liu said.

At a structural level, the promotion “shows that Bitcoin treasury strategies don’t create barriers to index inclusion,” Ryan Yoon, senior analyst at Tiger Research, told Decrypt.

Metaplanet was likely evaluated “using standard criteria like market cap and trading volume, without separately considering their Bitcoin holdings,” he added.

However, the inclusion appears to represent “the existing index framework’s neutral approach rather than active crypto acceptance, “Yoon noted.

“Passive inflow effects exist structurally, but practical impact remains limited,” Yoon said, explaining that while pension funds and index funds automatically purchase Metaplanet shares when tracking FTSE Japan, it produces “small index weighting,” which means “minimal direct Bitcoin demand.”

What’s problematic, according to Yoon, is that investors might “think they’re making ‘diversified Japan equity investments’ while actually being exposed to both Bitcoin price volatility and the company’s execution capability in acquiring Bitcoin.”

Now at nearly 64% of its 2025 goal, once Metaplanet reaches its 210,000 BTC target, the dependency on Bitcoin could intensify and potentially create “unexpected volatility for passive investors who didn’t anticipate such crypto exposure,” Yoon said.

Daily Debrief Newsletter

Start every day with the top news stories right now, plus original features, a podcast, videos and more.

Source: https://decrypt.co/336623/metaplanet-joins-ftse-japan-index-continues-stack-bitcoin

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trump Media, Crypto.com plan $6.4 billion CRO token treasury based largely on equity line of credit

Trump Media, Crypto.com plan $6.4 billion CRO token treasury based largely on equity line of credit

Trump Media also signed a separate deal with Crypto.com to integrate CRO into its Truth Social and Truth+ platforms.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.508+3.41%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01334+5.28%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017583-10.18%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/27 01:17
Share
Ethereum Ends 8-Year Downtrend Against BTC. Is ETH Headed to $10,000?

Ethereum Ends 8-Year Downtrend Against BTC. Is ETH Headed to $10,000?

Ethereum is undergoing a major price overhaul in its fortunes right now and has just managed to end an 8-year downward trend against Bitcoin.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,041.33+0.10%
Major
MAJOR$0.16168+3.76%
Ethereum
ETH$4,590.21+3.63%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/27 01:22
Share
Eclipse Labs ontslaat 65% van personeel na TGE

Eclipse Labs ontslaat 65% van personeel na TGE

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Eclipse Labs, de ontwikkelaar achter de Layer 2 oplossing heeft een ingrijpende wijziging aangekondigd. Kort na de lancering van zijn eigen token (Ticker: ES) voert het bedrijf een flinke reorganisatie door waarbij 65% van het personeel de organisatie moet verlaten. Tegelijkertijd stapt oprichter en voormalig CEO Vijay Chetty, beter bekend als Litquidity, vrijwillig op en neemt Sydney Huang het roer over. Reorganisatie na de token generation event De drastische ingreep volgt enkele weken na de token generation event van Eclipse. Sinds de lancering heeft ES meer dan 65% van zijn waarde verloren, met recente dalingen tot rond de $0,15 volgens data van CoinMarketCap. Deze koersdruk weerspiegelt zowel bredere zwakte in de crypto markt als zorgen van investeerders over de toekomst van het project. Bron: CoinMarketCap In een verklaring liet Eclipse weten dat de personeel vermindering nodig is om geld in lijn te brengen met de nieuwe strategie. Volgens de aankondiging gaat de focus minder liggen op infrastructuur voor externe ontwikkelaars en meer op het zelf ontwikkelen van een breakout applicatie die gebruikers direct naar het platform moet trekken. De nieuwe koers onder Sydney Huang Met de benoeming van Sydney Huang kiest Eclipse Labs voor een leider die al bekend is met de interne dynamiek van het bedrijf. Huang werkte eerder als product lead en benadrukte dat de oorspronkelijke missie overeind blijft, maar dat de aanpak verandert. Today, Eclipse Labs announced team and leadership changes to align with a new direction post-TGE. Over the past months, we’ve explored opportunities for application development on the network. Going forward, we’ll prioritize building a breakout application on top of Eclipse’s L2… — Eclipse (,) (@EclipseFND) August 25, 2025 De volgende fase draait om eindgebruikers verklaarde Huang. We willen niet alleen de tools bieden, maar ook zelf de applicaties bouwen die de kracht van ons Layer 2-netwerk laten zien. Die koerswijziging markeert een verschuiving van technische ontwikkeling naar een meer productgerichte benadering. Terwijl het netwerk technisch gezien nog steeds wordt doorontwikkeld, gaat een groter deel van het geld naar het bouwen van toepassingen die het verschil kunnen maken in adoptie. Signalen voor de bredere markt Dat een prominente Layer 2 speler zo’n groot deel van zijn personeelsbestand ontslaat, roept vragen op in de bredere crypto community. Dergelijke ingrepen worden vaak gezien als signaal van interne spanningen, financiële druk of een strategische heroriëntatie. In het geval van Eclipse lijkt vooral de combinatie van een teleurstellende token lancering en de noodzaak om investeerders vertrouwen terug te winnen een rol te spelen. Ook de timing valt op. De reorganisatie kwam op hetzelfde moment dat de crypto markt in zijn geheel negatief was, met Bitcoin die kortstondig onder de belangrijke grens van $110.000 dook. Vooruitblik voor Eclipse en ES Voor holders van de ES blijft de onzekerheid groot. De koers staat onder druk en analisten waarschuwen dat het herstel tijd kan kosten. Toch benadrukt het team dat de lange termijn plannen overeind blijven. Met een personeelsbestand en een nieuwe CEO wil Eclipse een nieuwe applicatie ontwikkelen die de kracht van zijn Ethereum rollup met Solana VM demonstreert. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Eclipse Labs ontslaat 65% van personeel na TGE is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01334+5.28%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.012645+3.28%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/27 01:31
Share

Trending News

More

Trump Media, Crypto.com plan $6.4 billion CRO token treasury based largely on equity line of credit

Ethereum Ends 8-Year Downtrend Against BTC. Is ETH Headed to $10,000?

Eclipse Labs ontslaat 65% van personeel na TGE

XRP Tarih Yazıyor! XRP, CME’de Sadece Üç Ayda Rekor Kırdı! İşte Detaylar…

USDC first qualified as collateral for US futures, Coinbase joins hands with CFTC to promote its implementation