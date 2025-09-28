The post Metaplanet (MTPLF) Stock Down 41% MTD, Analysts Maintain Buy Rating appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In September 2025, Metaplanet (MTPLF) stock dropped 41%, even as Bitcoin price traded near record highs. On September 24, Benchmark Equity Research kept its “Buy” rating on Metaplanet stock with a target of ¥2,400 by 2026. Tied to the company, Capital Group has also become the company’s largest shareholder with an 11.45% stake. Metaplanet Inc., based in Tokyo, saw its stock fall sharply this month. As of September 26, shares closed at ¥517, down from ¥533 the previous day. The stock traded between ¥496 and ¥531 in recent sessions. Over the past month, it dropped 41%, despite Bitcoin’s relatively strong performance. Metaplanet Stock Outlook | Source: Google Finance The company holds more than 25,500 BTC, making it the fifth-largest corporate holder in the world. Yet the stock has not followed Bitcoin’s upward path. Shares traded on the U.S. OTC market under the symbol MTPLF have fallen about 40% since the start of 2025. Metaplanet (MTPLF) stock has also faced sharp swings. Sometimes in July 2025, the stock dropped 14% in a single day. Analysts say these moves come from concerns over the company’s valuation, new share issuances, and weaker investor confidence. They see these issues as specific to Metaplanet and not linked to the wider market. The gap between Bitcoin’s price and the company’s stock is striking. While Bitcoin trades close to record levels, Metaplanet’s value has gone in the opposite direction. Analysts say the company’s recovery could depend on Bitcoin price reaching $125,000 to $130,000, as well as better financial planning and reduced dilution of shares. Even with the recent drop, Benchmark Equity Research reaffirmed its “Buy” rating on September 24. The firm set a price target of ¥2,400 by the end of 2026. This outlook is based on Metaplanet’s strategy and Bitcoin’s long-term potential. Unlike other companies that… The post Metaplanet (MTPLF) Stock Down 41% MTD, Analysts Maintain Buy Rating appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In September 2025, Metaplanet (MTPLF) stock dropped 41%, even as Bitcoin price traded near record highs. On September 24, Benchmark Equity Research kept its “Buy” rating on Metaplanet stock with a target of ¥2,400 by 2026. Tied to the company, Capital Group has also become the company’s largest shareholder with an 11.45% stake. Metaplanet Inc., based in Tokyo, saw its stock fall sharply this month. As of September 26, shares closed at ¥517, down from ¥533 the previous day. The stock traded between ¥496 and ¥531 in recent sessions. Over the past month, it dropped 41%, despite Bitcoin’s relatively strong performance. Metaplanet Stock Outlook | Source: Google Finance The company holds more than 25,500 BTC, making it the fifth-largest corporate holder in the world. Yet the stock has not followed Bitcoin’s upward path. Shares traded on the U.S. OTC market under the symbol MTPLF have fallen about 40% since the start of 2025. Metaplanet (MTPLF) stock has also faced sharp swings. Sometimes in July 2025, the stock dropped 14% in a single day. Analysts say these moves come from concerns over the company’s valuation, new share issuances, and weaker investor confidence. They see these issues as specific to Metaplanet and not linked to the wider market. The gap between Bitcoin’s price and the company’s stock is striking. While Bitcoin trades close to record levels, Metaplanet’s value has gone in the opposite direction. Analysts say the company’s recovery could depend on Bitcoin price reaching $125,000 to $130,000, as well as better financial planning and reduced dilution of shares. Even with the recent drop, Benchmark Equity Research reaffirmed its “Buy” rating on September 24. The firm set a price target of ¥2,400 by the end of 2026. This outlook is based on Metaplanet’s strategy and Bitcoin’s long-term potential. Unlike other companies that…

Metaplanet (MTPLF) Stock Down 41% MTD, Analysts Maintain Buy Rating

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 04:07
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011614-13.12%
NEAR
NEAR$2.753-1.18%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07667+2.60%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,675.51+0.18%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001578+0.50%

In September 2025, Metaplanet (MTPLF) stock dropped 41%, even as Bitcoin price traded near record highs.

On September 24, Benchmark Equity Research kept its “Buy” rating on Metaplanet stock with a target of ¥2,400 by 2026.

Tied to the company, Capital Group has also become the company’s largest shareholder with an 11.45% stake.

Metaplanet Inc., based in Tokyo, saw its stock fall sharply this month. As of September 26, shares closed at ¥517, down from ¥533 the previous day.

The stock traded between ¥496 and ¥531 in recent sessions. Over the past month, it dropped 41%, despite Bitcoin’s relatively strong performance.

Metaplanet Stock Outlook | Source: Google Finance

The company holds more than 25,500 BTC, making it the fifth-largest corporate holder in the world.

Yet the stock has not followed Bitcoin’s upward path. Shares traded on the U.S. OTC market under the symbol MTPLF have fallen about 40% since the start of 2025.

Metaplanet (MTPLF) stock has also faced sharp swings. Sometimes in July 2025, the stock dropped 14% in a single day.

Analysts say these moves come from concerns over the company’s valuation, new share issuances, and weaker investor confidence.

They see these issues as specific to Metaplanet and not linked to the wider market.

The gap between Bitcoin’s price and the company’s stock is striking. While Bitcoin trades close to record levels, Metaplanet’s value has gone in the opposite direction.

Analysts say the company’s recovery could depend on Bitcoin price reaching $125,000 to $130,000, as well as better financial planning and reduced dilution of shares.

Even with the recent drop, Benchmark Equity Research reaffirmed its “Buy” rating on September 24.

The firm set a price target of ¥2,400 by the end of 2026. This outlook is based on Metaplanet’s strategy and Bitcoin’s long-term potential.

Unlike other companies that only hold Bitcoin, the Japanese firm Metaplanet uses a derivatives-based approach.

This strategy allows it to generate income from its reserves rather than relying only on Bitcoin’s price.

Analysts say this gives the company a unique position among firms linked to digital assets.

However, challenges remain. Investors want more clarity on how Metaplanet plans to diversify its income and manage its finances.

Analysts say improved transparency would help rebuild trust. The company will also need to show discipline in reducing share dilution, which has added pressure on the stock.

If anything is clear, Benchmark’s view suggests that Metaplanet could benefit if Bitcoin continues to grow as an institutional asset.

However, for the stock to regain strength, the company may need to prove it can manage its treasury effectively and expand beyond Bitcoin.

Capital Group’s New Role in Bitcoin Exposure

Capital Group, a U.S.-based asset manager with $2.6 trillion under management, has become Metaplanet’s largest shareholder.

It now owns an 11.45% stake worth nearly $500 million. This move gives Capital Group indirect exposure to Bitcoin without holding the cryptocurrency directly.

Metaplanet is now the largest Bitcoin treasury company in Asia. With Capital Group’s backing, it gains a powerful partner as it pursues its strategy.

For Capital Group, the investment fits into its plan of gaining exposure to Bitcoin by investing in companies that hold it.

The firm has long been seen as conservative. Buying into Metaplanet signals growing institutional interest in Bitcoin.

Capital Group also showed interest in other treasury firms such as MicroStrategy.

This reflects a broader shift, as more large investors seek ways to benefit from Bitcoin without handling the risks of direct custody.

The partnership could boost confidence in Metaplanet’s position in the global Bitcoin market.

Still, analysts stress that the company must address its own challenges.

Market watchers say the mix of Bitcoin’s growth, shareholder support, and improved company discipline will decide its future path.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/27/metaplanet-stock-mtplf-down-41-mtd-analysts-maintain-buy-rating/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Solana Hits $4B in Corporate Treasuries as Companies Boost Reserves

Solana Hits $4B in Corporate Treasuries as Companies Boost Reserves

TLDR Solana-based corporate treasuries have surpassed $4 billion in value. These reserves account for nearly 3% of Solana’s total circulating supply. Forward Industries is the largest holder with over 6.8 million SOL tokens. Helius Medical Technologies launched a $500 million Solana treasury reserve. Pantera Capital has a $1.1 billion position in Solana, emphasizing its potential. [...] The post Solana Hits $4B in Corporate Treasuries as Companies Boost Reserves appeared first on CoinCentral.
Solana
SOL$204.44+0.35%
Boost
BOOST$0.10235+2.15%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002204--%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/18 04:08
Share
Bitcoin Derivatives Set to Push Market Cap to $10T, Analyst Says

Bitcoin Derivatives Set to Push Market Cap to $10T, Analyst Says

TLDR Bitcoin derivatives, including options contracts, are expected to drive Bitcoin’s market capitalization to $10 trillion. The growing use of Bitcoin derivatives such as futures and options is driving increased institutional involvement. The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) is witnessing an all-time high in Bitcoin options open interest, signaling market maturation. Financial derivatives like covered calls [...] The post Bitcoin Derivatives Set to Push Market Cap to $10T, Analyst Says appeared first on CoinCentral.
EPNS
PUSH$0.02829+0.10%
Capverse
CAP$0.10664-0.83%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.55511-6.29%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/28 04:36
Share
Ford Motor Company ($F) Stock: Hits 52-Week High on Strong Earnings and EV Push

Ford Motor Company ($F) Stock: Hits 52-Week High on Strong Earnings and EV Push

TLDR Ford stock closed at $12.01 on September 26, after hitting a new 52-week high of $12.32. Q2 2025 EPS of $0.37 beat estimates by $0.04. Revenue rose to $50.18 billion, well above projections. Dividend of $0.15 per share maintained, 5% yield. New $30K EV pickup and Universal EV Platform unveiled. On September 26, 2025, [...] The post Ford Motor Company ($F) Stock: Hits 52-Week High on Strong Earnings and EV Push appeared first on CoinCentral.
SynFutures
F$0.013215+1.92%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02829+0.10%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02572-0.27%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/28 04:00
Share

Trending News

More

Solana Hits $4B in Corporate Treasuries as Companies Boost Reserves

Bitcoin Derivatives Set to Push Market Cap to $10T, Analyst Says

Ford Motor Company ($F) Stock: Hits 52-Week High on Strong Earnings and EV Push

Trader Who Bet $1B on Bitcoin, Returns With 3x Leveraged Long on Aster

Unleashing A New Era Of Seller Empowerment