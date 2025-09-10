Metaplanet Plans $1.6 Billion Share Sale to Buy Bitcoin

Metaplanet plans $1.6B share sale to buy Bitcoin, aiming for 210,000 BTC and expanding crypto income strategies.

Metaplanet, a Japan-listed company often called Japan’s “MicroStrategy,” announced plans to raise significant funds through an overseas share sale. On September 10, 2025, the company announced it would issue 385 million new shares for y553 per share. This offering is expected to raise around 212.9 billion yen. The company plans to use the proceeds mainly to buy Bitcoin and aid in Bitcoin-related income strategies such as Bitcoin option trading.

Metaplanet to Allocate $837M for Bitcoin in Sept–Oct 2025

The share issuance will result in the total outstanding shares of the company being about 1.14 billion. This move is one of the largest capital raises by a Japanese company for investing in Bitcoin. Although by raising funds through an overseas offering, Metaplanet hopes to strengthen its bitcoin holdings, but also its financial strategies related to the cryptocurrency.

Just days before the announcement, on September 8, Metaplanet made another important Bitcoin purchase. The company bought 136 bitcoins at an average price of $111,783 each with a total expenditure of approximately $15.2 million. With this purchase, Metaplanet’s total Bitcoin holdings reached 20,136 BTC. The total investment value of its Bitcoin portfolio has now reached more than $2.05 billion.

Metaplanet’s bitcoin acquisition strategy resembles that of MicroStrategy, the US-based company that is well known for its strong belief in bitcoin as a long-term asset. As a matter of fact, Metaplanet has set an ambitious long-term goal to obtain up to 210,000 bitcoins. This ambitious target is part of the company’s commitment to adding more and more bitcoin to its allocation over time.

Previously, Metaplanet had also announced a plan to raise some $881 million (JPY130.3 billion) through an international share offering. The majority of these funds, roughly as much as $837 million ($123.8 billion), will be used to purchase more bitcoin over the course of September and October 2025. Additionally, about $44 million, or about $6.5 billion, will be spent in bitcoin-related financial activities such as option trading and income strategies.

Share Sales Fund Metaplanet’s Ambition to Reach 210K BTC

This aggressive approach showcases Metaplanet commitment to growing its presence in the bitcoin space. The company’s continued share sales and Bitcoin buying signal faith in the cryptocurrency’s long-term prospects. Its increasing bitcoin hoards make Metaplanet one of Japan’s largest corporate holders of the asset.

Metaplanet’s approach could also indicate an increasing interest by Japanese companies in digital assets as part of their corporate investment portfolios. The company’s investment in bitcoin is in line with global trends where institutional investors are shifting towards believing that bitcoin is a store of value and a hedge against inflation.

In short, Metaplanet’s recent share issuance and bitcoin purchase reflect Metaplanet’s confidence in bitcoin’s value. Metaplanet is raising billions to acquire Bitcoin and expand its crypto financial strategies. The company aims to become a major player in the cryptocurrency space. As it pursues its goal of 210,000 bitcoins, it may inspire other Japanese and global firms to adopt similar strategies.

