Metaplanet to Vote on Capital Plans as Eric Trump Heads to Tokyo

By: Coincentral
2025/08/22 23:54
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.933+6.33%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1024+2.55%

TLDR

  • Eric Trump will visit Tokyo in September to attend Metaplanet’s shareholder meeting.
  • The shareholder meeting will vote on new capital raising methods to support Bitcoin acquisitions.
  • Eric Trump will also speak at the Bitcoin Asia conference in Hong Kong on August 28 and 29.
  • Metaplanet has accumulated 18,888 Bitcoin valued at more than 2 billion dollars.
  • The company’s shares have gained about 140% in Tokyo this year despite recent declines.

Eric Trump will travel to Tokyo in September to attend Metaplanet’s shareholder meeting on September 1. The meeting will focus on new financing measures, and the company will vote on capital raising methods. Before the trip, he will deliver a keynote address at the Bitcoin Asia conference in Hong Kong on August 28-29.

Metaplanet Prepares for Shareholder Meeting

Metaplanet will present proposals to shareholders regarding new financing strategies for expanding its Bitcoin treasury operations. The board will seek approval for issuing preferred stock to raise substantial funds for acquisitions. According to company filings, the vote could unlock billions in capital for future Bitcoin purchases.

The Tokyo-listed company has accumulated 18,888 Bitcoin since adopting its strategy in 2023. With Bitcoin trading at $111,700, the holding is worth over $2 billion. “The accumulation plan remains central to Metaplanet’s long-term growth,” a company spokesperson said.

Shares of Metaplanet declined slightly on Friday but still recorded a 140% gain this year. Market analysts attribute the surge to strong investor interest in Bitcoin exposure. Despite short-term volatility, the stock has retained significant momentum since the strategy’s announcement.

Eric Trump’s Expanding Role

Eric Trump joined Metaplanet’s Strategic Board of Advisors in March 2025. The appointment enhanced the company’s focus on Bitcoin treasury management. The advisory role aligns with the firm’s target of holding 10,000 BTC by year-end.

Trump’s visit in September underscores his direct involvement in shaping corporate decisions. His participation highlights a growing link between the Trump family and cryptocurrency ventures. “Eric Trump brings strategic insights that support our treasury goals,” the company noted earlier this year.

The upcoming Tokyo meeting will coincide with his engagements in Hong Kong. The sequence of appearances illustrates his commitment to advancing Metaplanet’s global positioning. Observers expect his presence to strengthen investor confidence in the company’s capital strategy.

American Bitcoin’s Expansion Plans

American Bitcoin, supported by Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., is exploring expansion in Asia. Reports suggest the company is evaluating acquisitions in Japan and Hong Kong. However, no confirmed agreements have been announced.

The firm intends to strengthen its presence through a planned reverse merger with Gryphon Digital Mining. This move will take American Bitcoin public, expanding its access to new investors. Industry observers consider this a strategic step to grow its global operations.

While acquisitions remain unconfirmed, the Trump family’s crypto involvement is expanding. Eric Trump’s leadership role places him at the center of these strategic initiatives. His visit to Japan reflects the alignment of both Metaplanet and American Bitcoin’s ambitions.

The post Metaplanet to Vote on Capital Plans as Eric Trump Heads to Tokyo appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

PANews reported on June 19 that Microsoft (MSFT.O) is ready to abandon high-stakes negotiations with OpenAI on the future of its alliance, according to the Financial Times. The report quoted
READY
READY$0.003236+0.93%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.07-3.18%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13866+0.18%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 07:31
Share
Digital euro, ongoing EU breakthrough: after the GENIUS Act USA on stablecoin, the Ethereum and Solana option emerges

Digital euro, ongoing EU breakthrough: after the GENIUS Act USA on stablecoin, the Ethereum and Solana option emerges

The pressure on the digital euro continues to grow: in 2025 the market for dollar stablecoin is estimated to be around $288 billion.
Triathon
GROW$0.0108+0.93%
American Coin
USA$0.0000008101+5.59%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04189+7.54%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/08/22 21:30
Share
Interpol coordinates crackdown on illegal Angola-based crypto miners

Interpol coordinates crackdown on illegal Angola-based crypto miners

A mining ban went into effect in the African nation in April 2024, followed by Chinese officials warning residents not to “support or engage in virtual currency mining activities.” The International Criminal Police Organization, or Interpol, announced more than a thousand arrests and the seizure of about $100 million as part of a crackdown that included cryptocurrency miners and fraudsters.In a Friday notice, Interpol said it had coordinated with authorities in Angola to dismantle 25 crypto mining centers being illegally run by 60 Chinese nationals. The organization said it had seized equipment worth more than $37 million, which the Angolan government plans to distribute to “vulnerable areas.” Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10245+2.62%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006192+0.38%
Particl
PART$0.1847+2.49%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/23 00:03
Share

Trending News

More

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

Digital euro, ongoing EU breakthrough: after the GENIUS Act USA on stablecoin, the Ethereum and Solana option emerges

Interpol coordinates crackdown on illegal Angola-based crypto miners

China Renaissance to Allocate $100M in BNB, Signs Deal with YZi Labs

Australia Cracks Down on 14,000 Online Scams – Over 3,000 Involve Crypto