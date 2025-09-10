Metaplanet Upsizes Capital Raise to $1.4B for Bitcoin Acquisition

TLDR

Metaplanet has raised $1.4 billion by increasing its share offering to 385 million shares.

The company will allocate nearly all proceeds from the offering toward Bitcoin purchases.

Metaplanet plans to acquire approximately 12,590 Bitcoin, increasing its holdings by 62.5%.

The company’s stock price saw a 10% drop following the announcement but remains strong over the long term.

Metaplanet’s strategy to use Bitcoin as its primary treasury asset sets a new precedent in Japan’s corporate sector.

Metaplanet has increased the size of its capital raise to $1.4 billion, focusing heavily on Bitcoin acquisitions. The company raised ¥205 billion (about $1.4 billion) by expanding the share offering from 180 million to 385 million shares. The move highlights Metaplanet’s continued commitment to Bitcoin as a key asset in its financial strategy.

Metaplanet to Allocate Funds for Bitcoin Purchases

Nearly all the funds from the offering will be directed toward Bitcoin purchases. The company plans to allocate ¥183.7 billion of the ¥204.1 billion in net proceeds to expand its Bitcoin holdings. Metaplanet’s focus on Bitcoin aligns with its strategy to position the cryptocurrency as its primary reserve asset.

Metaplanet intends to use the remaining ¥20.4 billion to support its Bitcoin income generation business. The company’s decision to purchase Bitcoin reinforces its position as a “Bitcoin-first” institution. This strategy also demonstrates Metaplanet’s long-term commitment to digital assets and sets it apart from traditional financial firms.

According to the company, the capital raise could allow it to acquire around 12,590 Bitcoin, expanding its holdings significantly. At current Bitcoin prices of $111,200 per unit, Metaplanet’s Bitcoin treasury would increase by over 60%, taking its total Bitcoin holdings from 20,136 BTC to approximately 32,726 BTC.

Stock Price Reacts to Expanded Offering

Following the announcement of the capital raise, Metaplanet’s stock saw significant fluctuations. The company’s stock dropped nearly 10% in a single trading session after the news was released. The stock closed at ¥614, down from ¥682, reflecting investor concern over the dilution of shares.

Despite the short-term dip, Metaplanet’s stock has performed well over the longer term. The company’s stock has increased by 64% since the beginning of the year. Over the past 12 months, its stock price surged more than 500%, while it rose more than 800% over the past five years.

Although the immediate market reaction was negative, many investors remain confident in Metaplanet’s strategy. The company’s decision to invest heavily in Bitcoin is seen as a way to hedge against Japan’s structural economic challenges. Analysts believe the capital raise will strengthen Metaplanet’s position in the evolving digital asset market.

Metaplanet Sets Precedent with Aggressive Bitcoin Strategy

Metaplanet’s decision to make Bitcoin its core treasury asset marks a significant shift in corporate finance. By focusing on Bitcoin, Metaplanet distances itself from traditional fiat-based reserves. This bold move reflects the growing trend of companies embracing digital currencies as a hedge against economic uncertainty.

The offering underscores the rising trend of companies incorporating digital assets into their balance sheet strategies. In Japan, where companies rarely adopt aggressive stances on cryptocurrency reserves, Metaplanet’s approach sets a precedent.

