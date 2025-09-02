Metaplanet’s Bitcoin Plan Faces Major Financing Test

Metaplanet shareholders reportedly approved a proposal to raise $884 million by selling up to 550 million new shares overseas.

The decision comes at a time of particular financial difficulty for the company. Since mid-June, Metaplanet’s stock has plummeted 54 percent.

The Plan to Replenish Bitcoin Funding

In a crucial move to rescue its ambitious Bitcoin accumulation strategy, Metaplanet shareholders have reportedly approved a proposal to raise $884 million by selling up to 550 million new shares overseas.

The extraordinary shareholder meeting occurred earlier today in the Shibuya district of central Tokyo.

The decision addresses a significant financing crunch triggered by the company’s stock plummeting 54% since mid-June. This collapse in share price made a crucial funding arrangement with its key investor, Evo Fund, unworkable.

Metaplanet stock performance since June. Source: TradingView.

The original arrangement was a self-sustaining cycle in which rising share prices encouraged Evo Fund to convert its warrants into company shares. This action injected capital into Metaplanet, which the company used to buy more Bitcoin. The expectation was that these Bitcoin purchases would increase the company’s value, boost the share price, and continue the cycle.

This new $884 million capital push is intended to replace the funding this cycle is no longer generating. Most of the proceeds will be earmarked for further Bitcoin purchases.

Beyond the Capital Push

To provide additional financial flexibility, shareholders also reportedly approved a parallel proposal to issue preferred stock, which could raise an extra $3.8 billion.

The move allows the company to generate capital without further diluting common shareholders should the stock continue to decline. This dual approach emphasizes the seriousness of Metaplanet’s financial headwinds.

Despite these challenges, Metaplanet is not abandoning its ambitions for Bitcoin.

The company announced during the meeting that it has already acquired an additional 1,009 BTC for approximately $112.2 million, bringing its total holdings to 20,000 BTC. This acquisition has made it the sixth-largest public Bitcoin treasury company, surpassing Riot Platforms. The company aims to own an even more than 210,000 BTC by 2027.

The presence of Eric Trump, who was appointed as the company’s strategic advisor in March 2025, added to the meeting. Trump publicly supported the company’s CEO, Simon Gerovich. He compared him to Strategy’s Michael Saylor and affirmed Metaplanet’s mission to pioneer a new theory of credit in Japan based on digital assets.

His attendance reinforced the growing international and high-profile interest in companies adopting Bitcoin treasury strategies.