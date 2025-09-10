Mexico submits new budget introducing taxes on multiple products

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 16:05
Union
U$0.00984-1.69%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.794-0.48%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016357-3.06%
ELYSIA
EL$0.004476-0.55%
Lagrange
LA$0.3516-0.42%

Mexico’s Ministry of Finance submitted its 2026 budget proposal today. The proposal includes tariffs on countries that do not have trade agreements with the North American country. The tariffs target countries mainly from Asia. 

Although China was not directly mentioned, the budget plan tariffs will primarily affect countries with no trade agreements with Mexico, most of which are from Asia. The Mexican Treasury Secretary Edgar Amador said the tariffs will follow World Trade Organization (WTO) guidelines. He added that the government would carefully evaluate potential impacts on production and consumer prices to avoid market disruptions. 

Mexico’s tariffs target Asian countries

President Claudia Sheinbaum’s administration continues to face challenges in trade negotiations with the U.S. Trump administration amid the announcement. Washington threatened earlier this year to expand the 25% tariffs on some of  Mexico’s products not covered by the free trade agreement between them and Canada. Edgar Amador, Treasury Secretary, acknowledged that the new proposal unfolds amid the discussion and future commercial conversations with the U.S. He, however, insisted that the primary aim of the policy is to strengthen domestic consumption, protect Mexican industries, and reduce trade deficits. 

Mexico had already incorporated such measures in December last year. The government imposed tariffs on specific imports, such as textiles, and increased operations to seize counterfeit and pirated goods, many of which originated from Asia. Some officials described the measure as a way to safeguard national industries from unfair competition.    

China strongly opposed the new proposal, which had been rumoured for months and prompted a formal response from the Asian country. Beijing responded in August before the official announcement of the proposal, when Guo Jiakun, a Chinese government spokesman, said the idea unfairly targeted Chinese products. 

Sheinbaum’s administration tariffs represent a domestic and international balancing act. They present the local industries with a pledge to reduce dependency on imports and promote national self-sufficiency. The decision coincides with the U.S. demands to present a united front against Beijing.

The proposal is widely supported in the country and is expected to pass, with Mexico’s governing party holding a majority in both chambers. The popularity virtually guarantees approval of the 2026 budget and import tax provisions. 

Amador urges local industries to prioritize self-reliance

Amador reiterated that his country cannot ignore the need to reinforce its internal market. He added that the tariff will enhance domestic production and consumption while balancing Mexico’s international obligations. 

Cryptopolitan reported previously that the United States is preparing to reopen the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which could lead to a confrontation with its neighbors. Trump has already reimposed tariffs on the two countries, citing drug trafficking concerns. According to the report, the automotive industry is the most affected despite exemptions from USMCA-compliant goods.  

Trump granted the North American country another 90-day extension on some tariffs, with demands directed at the Sheinbaum administration for more vigorous drug enforcement tied to trade relief. This follows Mexico’s threats to take strong measures if a fair agreement is not reached, following the U.S. threats to impose a 30% tariff on Mexican imports. The U.S. also planned to impose a 17% tariff on fresh tomatoes, which Mexico supplies to approximately two-thirds of U.S. consumption. 

The Mexican President insisted that no other country could substitute Mexican tomatoes in the American market and announced measures to support farmers in mitigating tariff risks. Sheinbaum’s administration appears determined to pursue measures it views as necessary to protect its national economy.

Your crypto news deserves attention – KEY Difference Wire puts you on 250+ top sites

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/mexico-submits-new-budget/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Grayscale Targets ETF Success with New Plans

Grayscale Targets ETF Success with New Plans

Grayscale has initiated a bold move by submitting fresh applications to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the approval of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) involving Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Hedera (HBAR), and Litecoin (LTC).Continue Reading:Grayscale Targets ETF Success with New Plans
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$584.1-0.25%
Union
U$0.00987-1.59%
Movement
MOVE$0.1291+0.31%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/10 15:08
Share
Avalon Labs Boosts Crypto Market Dynamics

Avalon Labs Boosts Crypto Market Dynamics

Avalon Labs has embarked on a noteworthy strategic initiative in the cryptocurrency arena, opting to buy back and burn AVL tokens worth $1.88 million. This decision, funded entirely by the firm’s monthly revenue, is aimed at significantly reducing the circulating supply of the token.Continue Reading:Avalon Labs Boosts Crypto Market Dynamics
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01401+4.31%
The Arena
ARENA$0.007019+2.34%
Avalon
AVL$0.1498+9.90%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/10 15:28
Share
Circle and Fireblocks Forge Powerful Alliance to Transform Cross-Border Payments

Circle and Fireblocks Forge Powerful Alliance to Transform Cross-Border Payments

Circle, the company behind the stablecoin USDC, has entered into a major partnership with Fireblocks, a well-known platform for secure digital asset custody and payments. The collaboration is designed to make it easier for banks, fintechs, and other financial institutions to adopt stablecoins in their operations. The arrangement combines the company’s stablecoin network with Fireblocks’ […]
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999+0.01%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22569-1.54%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002757-4.66%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/10 16:00
Share

Trending News

More

Grayscale Targets ETF Success with New Plans

Avalon Labs Boosts Crypto Market Dynamics

Circle and Fireblocks Forge Powerful Alliance to Transform Cross-Border Payments

Paxos pitches PayPal, Venmo rails in bid to issue Hyperliquid USDH stablecoin

MYX Finance up +250% – But the $3 danger zone looms