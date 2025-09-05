Micah Parsons trade was ‘based on mathematics’

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told CNBC Thursday the decision to trade Micah Parsons ultimately came down to simple math.

Jones appeared on CNBC’s “Closing Bell: Overtime” to talk about the Dallas Cowboys’ record $12.5 billion valuation as the team kicks off the 2025-2026 season.

On August 28, the Green Bay Packers signed Parsons to a four-year, $186 million contract extension, $136 million of which is guaranteed, according to Spotrac. The deal came after a months-long feud with the Cowboys over his contract and makes Parsons the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, according to ESPN.

“If you look at what his numbers are in terms of his compensation over the next five years… and then you look at those draft picks that we got, and you look at what those numbers could pay to other players, you’ll see about five of maybe the very best players as you can get in the NFL, for what one gets in Micah,” Jones told CNBC’s Michael Ozanian Thursday.