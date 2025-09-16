Michael Saylor and Marathon Digital CEO will join Capitol Hill roundtable on national Bitcoin strategy

Key Takeaways

Industry leaders, including Michael Saylor and Fred Thiel, will attend a Capitol Hill roundtable to support the BITCOIN Act.

The BITCOIN Act, reintroduced by Sen. Cynthia Lummis, proposes the US government acquire 1 million Bitcoin over five years.

Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor, Marathon Digital CEO Fred Thiel, and other industry leaders will attend a Capitol Hill roundtable on Tuesday to advocate for the BITCOIN Act.

The bill, reintroduced by Sen. Cynthia Lummis in March, proposes the US acquire 1 million Bitcoin over five years through “budget-neutral strategies.”

The roundtable brings together prominent figures from the crypto industry to build support for the legislation on Capitol Hill.