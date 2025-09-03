Michael Saylor Buys Bitcoin Dip; What Does He Know?

Michael Saylor's

Michael Saylor has continued to accumulate Bitcoin (BTC) quietly amid midterm crypto bull market uncertainty. The highly decorated Bitcoin investors made a move out of the norm by announcing a Bitcoin purchase on Tuesday instead of the previous norm, Monday’s.

Strategy announced a strategic purchase of 4,048 BTC for approximately $449.3 million at an average of about $110,981. The company announced that the latest BTC purchase was facilitated by selling its shares 

Strategy Strengthens Bitcoin Holdings Amid Market Correction

Strategy has increased its Bitcoin trove to almost surpass Satoshi Nakamoto’s holdings. The company currently holds about 636,505 BTCs, which is valued at over $70 billion. Notably, Strategy has strengthened its BTC holdings despite the fear of further crypto correction in the near term.

What Does Saylor Know?

Impending Fed Rate Cuts

The notable Bitcoin purchases by Strategy are partially influenced by the poor global monetary policy system. According to Saylor, nations are gradually adopting Bitcoin to solve their debt crisis led by the United States. 

Moreover, Wall Street experts have cautioned that the potential upcoming Fed rate cut on September 17, 2025, will not be influenced by better economic conditions but instead hope for global expansion to sell national bonds in a bid to sell the ballooning national debt. Bitcoin has been identified as a better hedge against inflation than Gold and the traditional stock indexes.

Fiat Devaluation Amid Gold Adoption 

As Coinpedia reported on Monday, Gold has recorded an increase in adoption compared to fiat currencies. As a result, the use of Gold as a global reserve currency has surged to the second largest after the U.S. dollar.

With Bitcoin already defined as a better store of value than Gold, led by JPMorgan and the Federal Reserve, Strategy is well-positioned to purchase more for its reserve.

Global Regulatory Clarity 

The mainstream adoption of Bitcoin globally has been facilitated by the clear regulatory clarity, led by major jurisdictions. The United States under President Donald Trump has led in implementing clear crypto regulations, as observed through the GENIUS Act and the Clarity Act. 

The Trump family has led in the adoption of crypto assets as observed through the Official Trump (TRUMP) memecoin, World Liberty Financial (WLFI), and USD1 (USD1). China has made strategic moves to enhance the adoption of its national currency through the Stablecoin market. 

