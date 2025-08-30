Michael Saylor Presents ‘Space Bitcoin Station’ to Survive Coming Fiat Collapse: ‘All Aboard’

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 15:53
  • “Bitcoin space station” from Saylor
  • Bitcoin rebounds from under $108,000

Michael Saylor, vocal Bitcoin advocate and a co-founder of Strategy, has gone beyond himself to praise Bitcoin on his X account and to reveal its strongest points using AI for visuals.

Saylor seems to be copycatting Elon Musk’s space dream to illustrate all the vast potential of the world’s flagship cryptocurrency as a financial tool.

“Bitcoin space station” from Saylor

Saylor published an AI-made video of a “Station ₿”, where the ₿ stands for Bitcoin and the whole “space station” is powered by BTC thus representing the BTC network from the inside. Saylor, dressed in a formal business suit with an orange tie, acts as a tour guide here, telling the viewers about what Bitcoin network can do and how it can empower one by low cost and seamless financial transactions, new menu of fresh Bitcoin-based products, etc.

Someone in the comments asked if Bitcoin is a “station” to survive the upcoming collapse of fiat monetary systems – this description quite fits Saylor’s idea of this Bitcoin video presentation.

One of the things presented by Saylor on the station was a refreshing “signature drink” called “The Sats on the beach” which was “crafted to remind you that Satoshis can refresh the mind, as well as the balance sheet.” This station also includes a Bitcoin ATM for seamless and secure transactions, a dash board to watch the network activity, make Lightning payments, etc.

“Bitcoin is the energy that powers the future,” Saylor concludes the tour of the Station B, “welcome aboard.”

Bitcoin rebounds from under $108,000

Meanwhile, the bellwether cryptocurrency has dropped by more than 4% over the past 24 hours, slumping from $111,330 zone to $107,460. Two massive red candles on the hourly chart pushed it from above $111,000 to slightly above $108,000.

Over the past two days, as a result of mammoth liquidations across crypto exchanges, Bitcoin has lost more than 5%, losing the $113,160 price level. Currently, BTC is changing hands at $108,280 per coin.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
