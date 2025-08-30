The post Michael Saylor Unveils AI-Powered Bitcoin Space Station “Station B” appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Co-founder of Strategy, Michael Saylor, has been one of the chief advocates of Bitcoin. But this time, he has exceeded all expectations to promote BTC in his latest X post and presented a demo version of his Bitcoin space station with the help of AI.

Saylor Presents Bitcoin Space Station

In his recent post on X, Saylor presented an AI-generated video that showcases “Station B,” a space station where B represents Bitcoin. An AI version of him can be seen acting as the guide to show how the Bitcoin network offers low-cost, seamless financial transactions, new products, and financial empowerment in the space station.

Saylor took innovation to the next level and created a lounge, a Bitcoin ATM, a control center, a diner, and a private suite on the space station.

He said in the video, “Welcome to Station B. Humanity’s first bitcoin-powered orbital station. Where innovation, financial sovereignty, and the frontier of space converge.” Saylor also praised the developer of Bitcoin and said all this innovation is “crafted to remind you that Satoshi can refresh the mind, as well as the balance sheet.”

“At station B, Bitcoin is the energy that powers the future. Welcome aboard,” he added.

Why Saylor Created Station B?

Saylor created Station B to survive the collapse of fiat currency. In his video, he suggests that the future of revolutionary technology is to incorporate Bitcoin into daily lives as an alternative to fiat. But the question remains: Is the US dollar poised to collapse?

The collapse of fiat currency is only theoretically possible when the government relies on public trust and regulation rather than backing by a physical asset. But the US dollar is the dominant global reserve currency, backed by global demand, which assures its stability.

Strategy’s Shares Descend 15%

Despite the co-founder’s pro-crypto stance, Strategy’s (formerly MicroStrategy) shares plummeted about 15% in August 2025. Saylor’s model of borrowing and raising equity to accumulate Bitcoin faced sharp market backlash.

According to Bloomberg, the market doesn’t like that Strategy regularly cuts shareholders’ stakes by issuing shares to buy new bitcoins. At the same time, the value of the securities strongly depends on the price of the token, which is getting cheaper amid the overflow of capital into Ethereum.

Currently, the firm holds 632,457 BTC, valued at over $68 billion at the current price. This secured its position as the world’s largest corporate holder of the asset

Source: https://coinpedia.org/news/michael-saylor-unveils-ai-powered-bitcoin-space-station-station-b/