Michael Saylor Urges U.S. to Treat Bitcoin as a National Digital Reserve

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 18:34
Michael Saylor, the executive chairman of MicroStrategy and one of Bitcoin’s strongest supporters, is once again urging the U.S. to think bigger about digital assets. Saylor believes the U.S. should treat Bitcoin not just as an investment, but as a national digital reserve.

In a recent CNBC interview, he said Bitcoin could start rising sharply toward the end of 2025 after months of sideways trading.

Bitcoin’s Demand Surging Day-by-Day

Saylor was among a group of crypto leaders who visited Washington last week to advocate for the proposed “Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill.” He told policymakers that Bitcoin is more than an investment; it could be the future of money. 

“The U.S. should own a large part of cyberspace,” he said.

Saylor explained that, despite Bitcoin’s flat performance over the past week, with prices hovering around $112,000 to $115,000, demand from companies and institutions is skyrocketing. 

While miners generate about 450 BTC per day, businesses are buying around 1,755 BTC daily, and ETFs add another 1,430. This extra demand, he believes, could push Bitcoin higher later this year.

Bitcoin as a Corporate Lifeline

Saylor says companies adding Bitcoin to their balance sheets are getting stronger financially. 

Around 180 companies are now accumulating it, with ETFs like BlackRock leading the way. MicroStrategy, for example, holds almost 638,985 BTC, the most of any company.

Some companies treat Bitcoin like digital gold, keeping it for the long term. Others use it as a treasury asset instead of cash or stock buybacks. Saylor believes this is like the old gold-backed credit system that powered global finance, but now Bitcoin could play that role in today’s digital world.

Bitcoin: Digital Gold for Centuries

Saylor often compares Bitcoin to gold, but he thinks it can do even more. “The world ran on gold-backed credit for 300 years. Now it will run on digital gold-backed credit for the next 300 years.” 

He added that gold has value, but it is not flexible. “You can’t move gold instantly or program it.” “Bitcoin is like gold, but with technology.”

As 2025 comes to an end, he sees Bitcoin not just as a coin to trade, but as a strong base for the future of money.

