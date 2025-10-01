ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
Michael Saylor’s $BTC ambitions continue accelerating. Now, he plans for his company – Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) – to stack up $1T of the world’s largest crypto asset. Even as critics get louder about the company’s $BTC buying strategy, Saylor seems unfazed. And as more $BTC is scooped up, projects building on Bitcoin, such as Bitcoin […]Michael Saylor’s $BTC ambitions continue accelerating. Now, he plans for his company – Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) – to stack up $1T of the world’s largest crypto asset. Even as critics get louder about the company’s $BTC buying strategy, Saylor seems unfazed. And as more $BTC is scooped up, projects building on Bitcoin, such as Bitcoin […]

Michael Saylor’s $1T Bitcoin Goal Propels L2 Scaling Solution Bitcoin Hyper

By: Bitcoinist
2025/10/01 18:59
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.16114+5.18%
Bitcoin
BTC$103,143.89+0.38%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00232+0.86%
GET
GET$0.000966+12.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005476-12.70%

Michael Saylor’s $BTC ambitions continue accelerating. Now, he plans for his company – Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) – to stack up $1T of the world’s largest crypto asset.

Even as critics get louder about the company’s $BTC buying strategy, Saylor seems unfazed.

And as more $BTC is scooped up, projects building on Bitcoin, such as Bitcoin Hyper, are bound to see their utility and demand accelerate.

Bitcoin Hyper is a Layer-2 (L2) scaling solution being developed to address the Bitcoin network’s pain points, of which is particularly useful during peak demand, after all.

Strategy’s $47.35B $BTC Stash Generates $25B in Returns

In 2020, Strategy boldly pivoted from business software to a digital asset-focused balance sheet. And boy, has it paid off. The company is now the largest corporate holder of $BTC worldwide.

Currently, it holds a total of 640,031 $BTC, following a recent purchase of 196 $BTC worth approximately $22.1M.

The total stash was accumulated for roughly $47.35B at an average price of about $73,983. But with $BTC now trading at $114K, Strategy is sitting on over $25B in unrealized gains.

Michael Saylor announced Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings on X.

Regardless of the humongous profit, Strategy’s large $BTC buys receive backlash. Take short-seller Jim Chano, for instance. He slammed the company’s valuation by calling it ‘financial gibberish.’

Not helping matters, Chanos argues that Strategy’s market cap shouldn’t exceed the value of its $BTC holdings. Yet, in June, the company’s $108B valuation was around 1.74x its $62.27B worth of $BTC – a cap critics say creates an arbitrage opportunity.

Peter Schiff, chief economist at Euro Pacific Capital, also criticizes Strategy. In an X post last week, he called the firm’s approach ‘harebrained’ and noted that Strategy ($MSTR) is down 45% from its November 2024 peak.

Peter Schiff criticized Strategy on X.

Still, ongoing criticism doesn’t deter other firms from betting big on the crypto king.

108 Public Companies Now Hold $119.5B Worth of $BTC

CoinMarketCap data shows that 108 public companies now hold 1,029,413 $BTC worth over $119.5B – 4.90% of the asset’s total supply.

Bitcoin treasury companies on CoinMarketCap.

Behind Strategy, MARA Holdings is the second-largest $BTC treasury, holding 52,477 $BTC, valued at over $6B.

Meanwhile, XXI is firmly in third place, holding 43,514 $BTC worth roughly $5.05B.

Largest Bitcoin public companies on CoinMarketCap.

These companies, along with others like Metaplanet (which recently established a US subsidiary to expand its $BTC income business), view the crypto leader as a long-term investment with high profit potential.

But as more capital flows into the Bitcoin ecosystem, the network often becomes congested. In turn, this results in slow transaction speeds, high fees, and thus a less-than-ideal setup for investors.

This is where Bitcoin Hyper steps in.

Bitcoin Hyper to Make Bitcoin as Efficient as Solana

Bitcoin Hyper is on a mission to address the Bitcoin network’s biggest limitations through its upcoming L2 solution.

Once launched this quarter, it’ll leverage the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) to make the network faster, cheaper, and more scalable. And at Solana-level speeds, of course.

And it’s no wonder that the L2 aims to match the speed of the second largest blockchain with $11.629B Total Value Locked (TVL).

Right now, Bitcoin can only process 4.2 transactions per second (tps), a sizable ~18,521% less than Solana’s 782.1 tps.

In fact, Solana far outpaces Bitcoin in many key performance areas. The network’s maximum throughput reaches 4,709 tps, roughly 357x higher than Bitcoin’s 13.2 tps peak.

The gap is even wider in theoretical capacity; Solana can handle up to an eye-boggling 65K tps versus Bitcoin’s 7 tps.

Solana vs Bitcoin scalability on Chainspect.

And that’s not all. Solana’s block time average is much higher at 0.39 seconds compared to Bitcoin’s 9 minutes and 35 seconds.

The time it takes for a transaction to be fully confirmed on Solana is also just 12.8 seconds, nearly 100% shorter than Bitcoin’s one hour.

But it’s not just the utilization of the SVM that’ll make the L2 more scalable – the addition of a Canonical Bridge will help, too.

Bitcoin Hyper Canonical Bridge.

The bridge will enable the movement of wrapped versions of $BTC across the Bitcoin mainnet and the L2 network. In doing so, $BTC can be used across DeFi, dApps, NFTs, and other Web3 ecosystems at a fast pace.

Not only will it unlock new use cases previously unseen on Bitcoin, but it will also bring greater liquidity.

Plus, all will be achieved while preserving the security of Bitcoin’s base layer, a strength the network doesn’t lack.

Its Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus, tremendous global mining network, and decentralized validator base make the network highly resistant to attacks and manipulation.

As a consequence, you can rest easy knowing that the L2 is building on one of the most secure and battle-tested networks in the entire blockchain sector.

$HYPER Powers the Bitcoin L2’s Utility, Scalability & Growth

At the core of the entire ecosystem is $HYPER, the project’s native token that drives utility, sustainability, and scalability.

The reason is that a hefty 30% of its total token supply is earmarked to fund ongoing development, while an extra 25% is reserved for the ecosystem treasury.

Bitcoin Hyper tokenomics.

To top it off, purchasing $HYPER on presale – currently available for just $0.013005 – opens an abundance of additional perks.

Whether you’re after lower gas fees, governance rights, or passive income at a 60% APY through staking (or all three!), holding $HYPER opens attractive, exclusive benefits for all.

If you’re interested in staking for gains, there’s no better time to do precisely that; the APY will drop as more investors catch on.

Our Bitcoin Hyper price prediction also anticipates $HYPER to reach $0.32 after it’s listed on some of the best crypto exchanges. This alone could generate over 24x returns, and that’s without factoring in any staking income.

Weighing all these points together, it makes perfect sense that $HYPER has already raised over $19.5M, recently backed by three major whale buys: $113.8K, $109.9K, and $105.4K.

Join Bitcoin Hyper today.

Disclaimer: The information provided is solely for educational and informational purposes. We’re not financial advisors, so always do your own research and don’t invest more than you’d be sad to lose. Crypto investments are highly volatile and can carry significant risks.

Authored by Leah Waters, Bitcoinist – https://bitcoinist.com/saylor-trillion-dollar-bitcoin-empire-pumps-hyper

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

The post Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “It’s a raid on American innovation that would deliver pennies to the Treasury while kneecapping the very engine of our economic and medical progress,” writes Pipes. Getty Images Washington is addicted to taxing success. Now, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is floating a plan to skim half the patent earnings from inventions developed at universities with federal funding. It’s being sold as a way to shore up programs like Social Security. In reality, it’s a raid on American innovation that would deliver pennies to the Treasury while kneecapping the very engine of our economic and medical progress. Yes, taxpayer dollars support early-stage research. But the real payoff comes later—in the jobs created, cures discovered, and industries launched when universities and private industry turn those discoveries into real products. By comparison, the sums at stake in patent licensing are trivial. Universities collectively earn only about $3.6 billion annually in patent income—less than the federal government spends on Social Security in a single day. Even confiscating half would barely register against a $6 trillion federal budget. And yet the damage from such a policy would be anything but trivial. The true return on taxpayer investment isn’t in licensing checks sent to Washington, but in the downstream economic activity that federally supported research unleashes. Thanks to the bipartisan Bayh-Dole Act of 1980, universities and private industry have powerful incentives to translate early-stage discoveries into real-world products. Before Bayh-Dole, the government hoarded patents from federally funded research, and fewer than 5% were ever licensed. Once universities could own and license their own inventions, innovation exploded. The result has been one of the best returns on investment in government history. Since 1996, university research has added nearly $2 trillion to U.S. industrial output, supported 6.5 million jobs, and launched more than 19,000 startups. Those companies pay…
Threshold
T$0.01213+1.50%
Union
U$0.006226+0.16%
RealLink
REAL$0.06783+0.42%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:26
Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

BitcoinWorld Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users In a groundbreaking move that reshapes social media AI integration, Perplexity has committed $400 million to power search within Snapchat, creating the largest AI search deployment in social media history. This strategic partnership positions Perplexity’s AI technology directly in front of Snapchat’s massive user base of over 940 million active users. How Perplexity AI Will Transform Snapchat User Experience The integration of Perplexity AI into Snapchat represents a significant evolution in how social media platforms handle information retrieval. When users interact with Snapchat’s My AI chatbot, they’ll now receive answers powered by Perplexity’s sophisticated AI search engine. This partnership addresses the growing demand for accurate, real-time information within social platforms. The $400 Million Snap Deal Breakdown The financial structure of this landmark agreement includes both cash and equity components, reflecting the long-term strategic nature of the partnership. The deal’s revenue recognition timeline begins in 2026, indicating a carefully planned integration process. This substantial investment underscores the value both companies see in AI-powered social search. Deal Component Details Total Value $400 Million Payment Type Cash and Equity Integration Timeline Early Next Year Revenue Start 2026 User Reach 940M+ Snapchat Users Snapchat Integration Strategy and User Benefits The seamless integration of Perplexity’s AI search engine into Snapchat’s interface will provide users with instant access to reliable information without leaving the app. This enhancement to Snapchat’s My AI feature represents a major step forward in social media functionality, combining entertainment with practical utility. Direct access to AI-powered answers within chat Enhanced user engagement through improved functionality Reduced need for external search engine usage Personalized information delivery based on user context Financial Impact and Q3 2025 Results Analysis Snap’s announcement coincided with their Q3 2025 financial results, revealing strong performance metrics that complement this strategic partnership. The company reported $1.51 billion in revenue, representing 10% year-over-year growth, while simultaneously reducing losses from $153 million to $104 million. Social Media AI Competition Intensifies This partnership signals a new era in social media AI capabilities, positioning Snapchat ahead of competitors in integrated search functionality. The move demonstrates how social platforms are evolving beyond simple communication tools into comprehensive information hubs powered by advanced AI technology. Frequently Asked Questions What is Perplexity AI? Perplexity AI is an advanced search engine that uses artificial intelligence to provide direct answers to user queries, competing with traditional search engines by offering more conversational and contextual responses. How will the Snapchat integration work? Perplexity’s AI technology will be integrated into Snapchat’s existing My AI chatbot feature, allowing users to ask questions and receive AI-powered answers directly within the app interface. When will users see this new feature? The integration is scheduled to launch early next year, with Snap beginning to recognize revenue from the deal starting in 2026. What does this mean for Snapchat’s revenue? The $400 million deal provides immediate financial injection while creating new revenue streams through enhanced user engagement and potential future monetization of the AI search functionality. How does this affect Snapchat’s user experience? Users will benefit from more accurate and comprehensive answers to their questions without needing to leave the Snapchat app, creating a more seamless and informative social media experience. This transformative partnership between Perplexity and Snap represents a watershed moment in social media evolution, combining advanced AI search capabilities with massive user reach to create unprecedented value for both companies and their users. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features and institutional adoption. This post Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05779-2.05%
Movement
MOVE$0.05515+3.82%
LightLink
LL$0.009688+1.32%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/06 20:00
CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

The post CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways CME Group will launch futures options for Solana (SOL) and XRP. The launch date is set for October 13, 2025. CME Group will launch futures options for Solana and XRP on October 13, 2025. The Chicago-based derivatives exchange will add the new crypto derivatives products to its existing digital asset offerings. The launch will provide institutional and retail traders with additional tools to hedge positions and speculate on price movements for both digital assets. The futures options will be based on CME’s existing Solana and XRP futures contracts. Trading will be conducted through CME Globex, the exchange’s electronic trading platform. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/cme-solana-xrp-futures-options-launch-2025/
Solana
SOL$160.7+1.20%
XRP
XRP$2.2984+1.96%
COM
COM$0.004647+7.49%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:07

Trending News

More

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown

Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token

Quick Reads

More

What Are Tokenized Stocks? How They Work, Top Tokenized Stock Projects, and How to Trade Them on MEXC

What Is the x402 Protocol? How It Works, Top Ecosystem Projects, and How to Trade x402 Tokens on MEXC

What Is BinanceLife (币安人生)? Origins, Mechanism, Price Outlook, and How to Trade It on MEXC

How to Beat Inflation in 2025: Why More Users Are Choosing MEXC to Earn with USDT & USDC

Top 5 Crypto Exchange Tokens in 2025: BNB, OKB, BGB, MX, and GT — A Complete Comparison and Outlook

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,143.89
$103,143.89$103,143.89

-0.56%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,386.13
$3,386.13$3,386.13

-0.36%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2981
$2.2981$2.2981

+0.95%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.55
$160.55$160.55

+0.01%

mc_price_img_alt

Aster

ASTER

$1.0627
$1.0627$1.0627

-2.07%